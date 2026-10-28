Larry Johnson :One Brake on a Trump Iran Strike Why His Generals Could Say No If Democrats Win Nov.3

Will anyone stop Trump from launching a new strike on Iran? "Probably not," former CIA analyst Larry Johnson tells Zulfiqar Ali. In 2003, enough officers knew the Iraq invasion shouldn't be done and went along anyway, because they wanted to get promoted. But if Democrats take control on Nov. 3, Johnson argues, joining a strike that lacks congressional authority could put further promotions in jeopardy, and no general can get a "battlefield promotion." That could be the one brake. — 05:22 The general Netanyahu wants out — and why. — 08:38 Why Trump's officers may balk at an Iran strike if the Senate flips. — 17:16 Tehran puts Trump at 95% for war — per our source inside the summit. — 25:02 A retirement cruise ship bankrupt on $9,000-a-day diesel. — 33:46 Bab al-Mandab stays closed; Tehran won't push the Houthis, sources say. What you'll learn: what Israel's result means for Netanyahu's war plans · the Senate rule on general officers and why it matters next week · what the Tehran summit did and didn't change for Saudi Arabia · why diesel stays high for two years regardless of who wins · what Iran says it is prepared to take. Sourcing note: The IDF chief's resistance is Larry Johnson's reading of public conduct; "an order was rejected" is our host's sourcing. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said on 23 October he saw no need to strike Iran before the election; no report of a refused order has been found. Israeli seat counts (53 / 49 / 61) are as cited by Larry Johnson. Tehran's "95%" and the seven-day framework are our host's source, a senior military contact who was in Tehran during the meeting. The Ras Tanura strike is per reports; the Saudi-led coalition said on 27 October it intercepted missiles toward the Eastern Region. The cruise-ship bankruptcy is a news item Larry Johnson cites; the ship was not identified on air. AIPAC's endorsement decision is as Larry Johnson reports it#LarryJohnson #Netanyahu #Iran #Trump #Midterms #Houthis #SaudiArabia #TransitionProtocol