Larry Johnson: Nuclear War Averted? The Secret US–Iran Deal Terms | TP Exclusive

BREAKING NEWS · TP EXCLUSIVE: Nuclear war averted? Our source has the terms of the secret US–Iran deal. Larry Johnson says Moscow and Tehran discussed what each would do after a US or Israeli nuclear strike on Iran. Now TP’s source — who heard Putin’s call with Mohsen Rezaei — says the two sides have reached a tentative agreement not to escalate: Washington releases $8 billion through Qatar and lifts its naval blockade, and only then does Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

— 09:07 The brink: what Moscow and Tehran discussed, according to Larry Johnson.

— 14:24 Our source: in the room for Putin’s call with Rezaei.

— 17:03 The terms: $8 billion, the blockade, then Hormuz — the nuclear file last.

What you’ll learn: how close this came, in Larry Johnson’s account · the terms of the secret deal, from a source inside the talks · why Washington moved — the Gulf’s refusal, Moscow’s signal, the midterms · when the USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives and what could still break the deal · why oil, diesel and helium stay short for two years even with peace.

Sourcing note: The deal terms are Transition Protocol’s own sourcing — a source close to Mohsen Rezaei who, our host says, was in the room for Rezaei’s call with Putin. No government has confirmed them; the deal is tentative, which is why our headline is a question. The nuclear-strike agenda in Moscow is Larry Johnson’s account (“we believe”); the Putin–Rezaei meeting took place at the Kremlin on Thursday 5 November. “You are fighting with Russia” is the host’s reading of that meeting; reports of Russian S-400 deliveries to Iran are not confirmed. Public record: JD Vance has been running indirect talks through Qatar and Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir (Axios); Trump called Vance’s view that the war cost Republicans the midterms “largely true” (4 November); CENTCOM created Task Force Iron Gate on 7 November; the USS Theodore Roosevelt made a port call in Singapore on 5–6 November. Carrier footage: U.S. Navy.

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