LARRY JOHNSON: Iran Hit Ships Two Nights Running. US Didn't Shoot Back.37 AMERICAN SOLDIERS WOUNDED

Trump rejected Iran’s seven-day plan on Saturday. Transition Protocol’s sources say Tehran is now ready to move to break the U.S. blockade after September 30 — and former CIA analyst Larry Johnson explains why Washington hasn’t fired back.



Host Zulfiqar Ali and Larry Johnson on: Iran’s strikes in the Strait of Hormuz and the missing U.S. response · why Johnson calls the administration’s oil-flow claims “an absolute total lie” · what a Pentagon casualty acknowledgement suggests about which ship was hit · the reported tanker and transport build-up at Al Udeid · China’s mixed signals · why Pakistan won’t fight the Houthis (per our Islamabad sources) · a rift at the top of the Saudi royal family (per our sources) · Netanyahu’s trip to Abu Dhabi · the Fairford arrests · the midterm clock · and why Johnson expects no recovery in Gulf oil flows for at least a year.



SOURCING: Claims attributed to “our sources” come from the host’s contacts and have not been independently verified. Larry Johnson’s views are his own analysis. Trump’s rejection of Iran’s proposal was reported on 26 September. The five men arrested near RAF Fairford were released on bail on 28 September; UK police say inquiries continue, and Iran’s embassy has denied any link.

#Iran #StraitOfHormuz #LarryJohnson