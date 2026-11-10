Larry Johnson: An Iranian Source Says Tehran Believes It Has "a Deal in Place" With Washington

An Iranian source close to Mohsen Rezaee, Iran’s security chief, tells Transition Protocol that Tehran believes a tentative deal with Washington is in place.

The terms, as former CIA analyst Larry Johnson laid them out on 9 November 2026:

- up to $8 billion in frozen Iranian assets returned via Qatar

- the US naval blockade lifted

- Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz in return

This is one unnamed source’s account of Tehran’s position. Washington had not confirmed it when we recorded.

Johnson’s condition: if the US agrees, “that will be the first indicator that the prospects for war are dissipating.”

Still open, and covered in the full conversation with Zulfiqar Ali: whether Iran keeps charging Hormuz tolls, the Russian S-400 factor, and why Johnson says the oil shock outlasts any peace.

Full episode:

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Edit note: the clip joins two passages from the same answer (marked on screen) and shortens pauses. No words were removed.