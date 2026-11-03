Larry Johnson: A Deal Can’t Save Gulf Oil and Tonight’s Vote May Force One HORMUZ CAN REOPEN.

The Strait of Hormuz can reopen — but Larry Johnson says the Gulf’s oil coast stays dark: two to seven years of repairs, and by his estimate a third of the world’s oil tankers sunk or damaged. Zulfiqar Ali’s sources give Tehran’s answer if Trump goes nuclear. And on Election Day, Johnson says a Trump loss could force the deal Iran says he already signed.

– 07:28 If Trump goes nuclear: Tehran’s answer, per Ali’s sources — and the host’s own caveat.

– 27:19 Could tonight’s count force the deal? Johnson’s case.

– 05:48 Johnson’s prediction: if Trump strikes, watch Friday after the markets close.

– 11:50 The best case — and why the oil still won’t flow.

– 14:30 ADNOC asked him to take his article down. What happened next.

What you’ll learn: why falling oil futures may be the wrong signal · how long Larry Johnson and the analysts he cites expect Gulf repairs to take · what happened to the ships that carry the oil · why Iran wants Pakistan, not only Qatar, in the room · what Johnson expects tonight’s vote to change.

Sourcing note: The “a third of the tankers” figure and the 2–7 year repair range are Larry Johnson’s estimates (the seven years is Carl Miller’s, as Johnson cites it). The ADNOC letter is Johnson’s account; we have not seen it. The tentative-deal report was a single outlet (Al Araby Al Jadeed, 3 November); no agreement had been confirmed by either government at recording. Iran’s reported answer to a nuclear option (“we are ready for it”) and its warnings on retaliation, the UK and Dimona are the host’s sources, not official statements; the host adds on air that “nobody’s ready for a nuclear bomb”; Johnson disputes the Europe part. Public record: Iran’s Mohsen Rezaei called the US response “not satisfactory” (3 November); Trump said on Fox & Friends that US aid to Israel will end after this year (3 November); ADNOC CEO Sultan Al Jaber said at ADIPEC that “the world has eroded its supply buffers” (2 November), and earlier that full Hormuz flows would not return before the first or second quarter of 2027. All election figures in this episode are forecasts made before polls closed.#IranDeal #OilPrices #StraitOfHormuz #LarryJohnson #Midterms2026 #Iran #Pakistan #TransitionProtocol