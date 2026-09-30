Larry: Iran’s Sep 30 Deadline Passes:Tehran’s Strike-First Warning Beijing Sent Word Through Pak

Tehran’s 30 September deadline for Washington to end the naval blockade has passed. According to Transition Protocol host Zulfiqar Ali’s sources in Islamabad, Beijing has told Pakistan that if talks stay deadlocked, it would support Iran acting to break the blockade.

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson explains why Iran says it will no longer wait to be hit, which US aircraft could be first in line if the reported build-up is real, and why he says 15 ships cannot hold a blockade.

In this episode: what Zulfiqar Ali is hearing from Islamabad and Tehran; Xi Jinping’s mood after his Washington state visit; the Wang Yi – Ishaq Dar channel; Iran’s strike-first doctrine; the blockade arithmetic and Treasury Secretary Bessent’s tanker remark; the US exit from Iraq; the collapse of the “secret Gulf summit” story; bond yields, mortgages and a five-year oil recovery; the Pentagon’s 37 unexplained wounded; and two elections that will shape the war.

Sourcing note: statements attributed to Chinese, Pakistani and Iranian officials are the host’s own reporting from his contacts and have not been publicly confirmed by those governments. Larry Johnson’s assessments are analysis. Developments since recording are noted on screen.#Iran #China #Pakistan #StraitOfHormuz #LarryJohnson #Geopolitics #TransitionProtocol



