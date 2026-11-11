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Larry & Pepe: Iran Agreed to Meet Vance in Doha. Then Tehran Called Beijing — “We’re Looking at World War III”

Iran had agreed to talks with JD Vance in Doha. Then, our sources say, Tehran called Beijing and Moscow. Larry Johnson and Pepe Escobar on what happens next.
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Transition Protocol

Iran had agreed to meet JD Vance in Doha. Then, sources in Tehran say, its leadership called Beijing and Moscow — and both said withdraw. Host Zulfiqar Ali explains what changed since Monday; Pepe Escobar (Shanghai) and Larry Johnson (Florida) on what Washington does next, why choking Iran runs into Russian ships on the Caspian, and why Tehran won’t wait.
— 06:32 China said: withdraw — the call from Tehran to Beijing, per our host’s sources.
— 10:04 The Caspian tripwire: why Larry Johnson says choking Iran means stopping Russian ships.
— 26:27 Tehran won’t wait: Iran’s decision to end “no war, no peace”, per our host’s sources.
What you’ll learn: how Iran’s leadership said “go ahead and talk” — and why it then withdrew · who Tehran called before deciding · what Pepe Escobar says Rubio told the G7 behind closed doors · why “the Qatari spin” promised a deal that did not exist · what Iran has decided to do next, with or without Trump.
Sourcing note: The account of decisions in Tehran — the Leader’s permission, his reading of Washington, the call to Beijing and Moscow, and the decision to end “no war, no peace” — is our host’s own sourcing and cannot be independently verified; no public readout of those calls exists. “No deal, and no strikes” is Pepe Escobar’s account of leaks from the G7 meeting; “the Qatari spin” is his characterisation. The report that Iran has acquired new technology is our host’s and is unverified. Public record: Qatar’s prime minister met President Trump and Vice President Vance at the White House on 9 November; afterwards Trump said the US remains “locked and loaded”, and a senior Iranian official denied plans for a meeting (Press TV). Secretary Rubio called Iran’s demands “outrageous and ridiculous” on 8 November. Task Force Iron Gate is a CENTCOM unit announced on 7 November covering Iran’s land borders and the Caspian; Treasury’s campaign is “Economic Fury”. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said the East–West pipeline was hit on 9–10 November with operations unaffected. QatarEnergy said in March that about 17% of its LNG capacity would be out for three to five years.#Iran #China #IranTalks #JDVance #Qatar #CaspianSea #PepeEscobar #TransitionProtocol

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