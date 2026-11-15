9-minute read · Free: what Washington asked of Iran’s neighbors, how they answered, and what Moscow really promised · Paid: the scorecard on our pre-Doha call, eight indicators, current odds and how to price the border

“They should have called it Straw Gate,” Alex Krainer said on our program on November 9. He meant Task Force Iron Gate, the new American effort to choke Iran’s trade over land and across the Caspian Sea. Smugglers, he said, have worked those borders for centuries.

Three days later, Iraq told Washington no.

This war is no longer only about what America can drop on Iran, or what Russia might send to stop it. More and more, it turns on what Iran’s neighbors will allow: their skies, their bases, their border crossings. Both Tehran and Washington have now asked them to choose. So far, the neighbors are saying no to Washington’s request and staying silent on Tehran’s warning.

Our scorecard: what we said, and what happened November 9, we said: a staged first step on the blockade was the most likely outcome, at about 45 percent. Since then: no first step, and the President kept the blockade. Not happening so far. It is graded in full on November 23.

November 10 and 11, we said: 80 percent that no deal would be announced by Friday, with pressure without war as the favorite. Friday passed: no deal, no resumed campaign. Called correctly.

November 13, we said: a managed stalemate is most likely through November 23. So far: that is what we are seeing. On track. We publish our calls before events and grade them here, in public, misses included. The 60-second version The pressure moved to the ground. Washington built a task force against Iran’s land and Caspian trade, and asked Iraq to close all but two crossings.

Iraq said no. It shut one or two crossings temporarily. Turkey has not changed its border policy. Pakistan’s closures have been partial.

Moscow promised less than you heard: one S-400 battery on our reporting, not four, with no delivery date.

Tehran’s warning to the Gulf reaches further than it looks, because a strike flown from carriers still needs tankers based in Gulf states.

Our odds through November 23, and the indicator that matters most this week, are in the paid briefing.

The Pressure Is Moving to the Ground

What Washington built

On November 7, US Central Command set up Task Force Iron Gate. It is a team of about 20 civilian and military staff in Tampa, Florida, coordinating other agencies to stop Iran moving weapons, dual-use technology, sanctioned goods and “illegal revenue streams” across its land borders and the Caspian Sea (RFE/RL). It is meant to back up the naval blockade, which Central Command says has kept more than $25 billion of Iranian crude off the market.

The next day, Iraq’s foreign minister said Washington had asked Baghdad to close all but two of its crossings with Iran. A spokesman for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards called the plan “merely wordplay” (Middle East Eye).

Notice the gap between those two moves. The task force’s stated target is weapons. Closing all but two crossings would choke everything else that moves across that border as well: food, fuel, trucks, people.

How the neighbors answered

Update, since November 9: Iraq has refused, according to Iraqi officials, and has shut only one or two crossings temporarily, as a gesture. Turkey has largely declined to change its border policies. Pakistan has closed crossings only intermittently (Gulf News).

The reasons are not mysterious. Iran supplies more than a third of Iraq’s natural gas, and Iraqi officials fear unrest along a border of roughly 1,600 kilometers that many people live off. Pakistan tightened its own import paperwork in October and suspended trade at two crossings, stranding about 2,000 trucks, though one Pakistani official says trade carried on unofficially. And the Caspian is a sea Iran shares with Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, where the United States has no direct access at all.

None of these governments is breaking any commitment we can identify. Each is looking after its own economy and its own borders. But it means an interdiction plan drawn up in Tampa depends on enforcement by governments whose interests run the other way. As of Saturday, the task force had announced no interdictions and no new designations.

Washington can blockade a coast with ships. It cannot blockade a land border without the neighbor’s consent.

The sky question, briefly

We covered Tehran’s airspace warning in detail on Friday ([LINK: Friday’s article]). In short: on November 8, according to our reporting, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi carried a message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to Gulf Arab governments, Saudi Arabia included. Open your skies to a strike on Iran and be treated as a combatant; keep them closed and be treated as a neighbor. We hold that with high confidence. The wording and the full list of recipients are not independently confirmed, and Bahrain was missing from Araghchi’s public call list two days earlier.

What we did not say on Friday is why that warning reaches further than it looks. Carriers and long-range bombers need no host’s permission to launch, so they seem like a way around it. But deep strikes from carriers need aerial refueling, and the tankers fly from the same Gulf states now on notice. By the warning’s own logic, a host that refuses strike aircraft but permits tankers has still let the strike through.

What Moscow actually promised

Our broadcast said Iran would receive four S-400 batteries. Our own reporting does not support that, and we are correcting it. What we hold, with high confidence, is that Mohsen Rezaei secured Vladimir Putin’s agreement to supply a single battery as soon as possible. A count of four is attached to it, and we do not know what it counts. There is no delivery date, and Moscow has confirmed nothing.

The Kremlin did confirm that Rezaei delivered Khamenei’s message to Putin on November 5 (Al Jazeera). Its November 6 readout grounded the relationship in the 2025 strategic partnership treaty, not in a new “no-limits” partnership on the Chinese model, as was said on our broadcast. That treaty contains no mutual-defense clause (Tribune India).

A battery Iran does not yet have defends nothing tonight. A neighbor who won’t close a border does something today.

Corrections, free as always

Beyond the S-400 and the treaty points above, two more. Our broadcast said the Houthis struck Aramco’s headquarters in Riyadh on November 8; the record supports an attack, claimed by the Houthis, that damaged an Aramco office. Our November 7 note did not reflect the Kremlin’s November 6 readout, which cites the 2025 treaty. And one claim we are declining: our broadcast raised American talks with Iraqi leaders about a land route into Iran. Nothing in the record supports that, and we are not carrying it as fact.

So what happens when pressure can’t close the border?

Krainer’s forecast on our program was that if strikes stall, pressure does not stop. It moves, into sanctions, interdiction and trade routes. Six days on, that is what the record shows. The question now is where it moves next, and whether Washington tests the Gulf instead.

Meanwhile, the diplomacy has a new wrinkle. The Wall Street Journal reports that Vice President JD Vance is weighing face-to-face talks with Rezaei, possibly in Doha. An adviser to Iran’s parliament speaker says Tehran has refused direct talks until Washington gives its final answer to Iran’s proposal (Iran International).

We see three ways the next eight days go:

A managed stalemate. A sequenced first step. Escalation along the least constrained route.

Our odds on all three, and how our call before the Doha meeting held up, are for paid subscribers. One scenario is as likely as the other two combined.

Know someone who trades oil, insures ships or moves goods through the region? Forward this to them. The free half stands on its own.

Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

How our call before the Doha meeting held up, graded against what both capitals said.

The three ways Tehran’s warning changes the strike map, including the gap it leaves for Israel.

Why Iron Gate runs straight into Russia’s own trade route, and what that means for Moscow’s role.

Krainer’s case for why the pressure never stops, with his numbers shown and tested against the record.

All eight indicators, ranked, with updated statuses, plus our odds through November 23.

How to price Gulf war risk, Hormuz freight and the Iraq and Pakistan borders, plus the full ledger.

Built for anyone who prices risk, reports on the region, or would rather know a week before the headlines.

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