Iran has fired on a U.S. carrier group and does not rule out doing so again. That it is holding Ansar Allah back from Saudi soil is the part the record does not show.

Iran has already fired ballistic missiles at a U.S. carrier and a destroyer. That is established, and our reporting says Tehran does not rule out doing it again against American ships it judges threatening.

The other half of what we hold is harder to support. Our reporting says Tehran is also working to keep its Yemeni ally, Ansar Allah, the Houthi movement, from carrying the war into Saudi territory or onto Saudi energy facilities, while backing the group’s bid to rule Yemen. The record confirms the diplomacy behind that claim. It does not confirm the restraint. The half of Iran’s posture that is proven is the more dangerous half.

Iran has already fired on a carrier group

U.S. Central Command said a carrier and a destroyer evaded multiple Revolutionary Guard ballistic missiles on September 5, after which U.S. forces struck three IRGC-linked tankers https://www.cnn.com/2026/09/05/middleeast/iran-us-tanker-kharg-intl . In mid-September an Iranian cruise missile injured eight Marines in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. officials say. The Guards also claim to have seized an American underwater vehicle on September 28, which we have not seen confirmed.

Our reporting supplies the posture: Tehran is undeterred by the American build-up. We read the threat to strike as conditional, not a decision, but Iran has acted on that condition once already, and Washington is moving more ships into range: U.S. officials say up to three carrier groups and more than 20,000 personnel could be in the theater by late October or November, and the President calls renewed strikes after the November 3 midterms “possible.”

Defiance has a cost. Iranian officials told Reuters that commanders are reviewing wider target lists, and that Tehran has told allies to be ready. The same report records worry that the blockade is choking Iran’s economy. Defiance and anxiety are both on the record.

Pakistan’s channel to Tehran is real. Its depth is not measurable

Our reporting says Pakistan is pressing Tehran hard to use its influence over Ansar Allah to lower the temperature with Riyadh. The public record confirms the channel. It cannot tell us how deep it runs.

On October 2, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had told him Iran wants the Yemen matter settled politically and had suggested engaging the groups rather than targeting them militarily. Dar called it an exchange of views, not a formal offer, and said the Makkah pact’s Strategic Political and Defence Committee would weigh it in Riyadh next week https://tribune.com.pk/story/2632735/makkah-alliance-calls-emergency-meeting . In September, Reuters reported that Pakistan relayed a Saudi warning to Tehran after strikes on Khamis Mushait wounded 73 people. A senior Iranian official confirmed receiving it but said Iran does not control the group.

Pakistan is also supporting the Saudi side. Reuters reported on October 2, citing unnamed officials, that four Pakistani cargo flights delivered light artillery and drones to Aden in September, that advisers are backing Yemeni forces, and that 30,000 to 40,000 Pakistani personnel are in the Kingdom for border and air defense https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/pakistan-sent-four-planeloads-weapons-saudi-backed-government-yemen-report . Those are attributed claims, and the advisers’ location is not stated. No Pakistani combat in Yemen is reported.

On the Saudi border, we part from the public record

Our reporting says Tehran wants the fighting kept out of Saudi territory and Saudi energy facilities undamaged, and that it backs Ansar Allah’s bid to replace Yemen’s internationally recognized Presidential Leadership Council, control the whole country and win recognition as its government.

The second claim is well supported. Ansar Allah has been on the offensive against the council since September 3. Media accounts cited by Security Council Report place Revolutionary Guard advisers in the push that took Mokha on September 10, and Al Majalla describes weapons and experts delivered since June. Yemeni government sources name a Quds Force officer as its director, a partisan claim.

The first claim is where we disagree with the public record. It fits what Araghchi is reported to have said. It does not fit what has happened. Two Iranian sources told Reuters in September that Tehran ordered escalation against the Kingdom and promised money and weapons. Saudi air defenses intercepted missiles and drones over Jizan and Khamis Mushait on October 1 and 2, and CTP-ISW judges Jizan’s energy sites the likely target. The coalition blames Ansar Allah for a September 29 strike on Madinah. The group denies it. A shift in Tehran’s preference under Saudi, Chinese and Pakistani pressure would reconcile these accounts. So would limited Iranian control over the group. We cannot tell which.

This is the weakest of our claims, and we grade it that way: low to moderate confidence. A stated preference is not a policy, and a policy is not control.

The missile claim is mostly messaging so far

Our reporting credits Iran with a missile force, partly obtained abroad and partly built at home, that flies faster than Mach 10 and carries multiple warheads of unusual lethality. We grade the pieces separately.

Speed is plausible. Iran claims Mach 13 to 15 for its Fattah-1, a medium-range missile with a maneuvering reentry vehicle, and such terminal speeds are typical of that class, though the claim is Iran’s own. Multiple warheads are partly supported: Iran has used submunition warheads and claims multi-warhead versions of two other missiles, but no independent evidence shows independently targetable warheads, and the lethality is unverified. Foreign supply of long-range missiles is an evidence gap we could not close: Reuters reported only Chinese shoulder-fired air-defense missiles and anti-ship missile talks, which Beijing denied.

On October 1, an adviser to the IRGC Aerospace Force commander claimed a new ability to hit moving targets with long-range ballistic missiles. That would matter most against ships. It is a claim, not an observation.

If defiance at sea is proven and restraint on land is not, what follows over the next 30 days, and what would you see first? Below the wall: a deep read on why Tehran’s preference and Ansar Allah’s interests part at the Saudi border; 10 indicators, ranked, each with status, exact tripwire and warning time; four weighted scenarios through November 2; the falsification case, with four conditions that would prove us wrong; four sets of implications, for freight and war risk, energy, markets and regional positioning; and today’s ledger, with three resolved items, four regraded, seven still open, and a scorecard of how each scenario’s weight moved.

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