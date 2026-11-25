9-minute read · Free: Krainer’s case, Tehran’s walk-back, and why the threat to Gulf exports survives it · Paid: the decoy as tactic, the cost-spreading rule, three capitals consulted and none committed, nine indicators, our odds, and the test that falls due Friday

For four days, Iranian outlets, lawmakers and Friday prayer leaders said a convoy of laden tankers was about to run the US blockade. Since Monday, Iran’s state media and officials have said it is not (Iran International).

The convoy has gone quiet. The rule behind it has not, and that is the part that should worry anyone who ships, insures or buys Gulf oil.

Our scorecard: what we said, and what happened November 22, we said: the “line-breaker” was a ghost but the decision was real, and the second move would not be electronic. What happened: Iranian state media walked the convoy back, and a report, unverified, says the Supreme National Security Council halted the dispatch of 14 tankers. Under pressure. Our test date, November 28, stands.

November 20 and 24, we said: the market has not priced a war at sea. What happened: Brent fell further, to about $88. The market’s calm has held so far.

November 20, we said: Iran’s revenue clock, not Washington’s calendar, sets the pace. What happened: the US Treasury Secretary says Iran’s economy is “under water.” Pending. We publish our calls before events and grade them here, in public, misses included. The 60-second version Krainer’s case: Iran will run the blockade with cargo, not missiles, and leave Trump to decide whether to sink it.

This week, Tehran stepped back: state media denied a convoy, and the National Security Council is reported to have paused one.

The rule survives: if a tanker is hit, Gulf terminals are named targets. The parliament speaker says force is coming “in the near future.”

Hormuz traffic is down about 40 percent in three weeks, and Brent fell anyway.

Our odds, the nine indicators and Friday’s test are in the paid briefing.

Krainer’s case: put the ball in Trump’s court

Alex Krainer, the Monaco-based analyst, put the Iranian logic plainly on our program on Monday. Rather than attack US ships, and hand Washington a reason for all-out war, Tehran would “simply run the blockade” with its cargoes and leave the President to decide whether to sink them. Many of those cargoes are bound for China, he noted. Days after the Shenzhen summit, a US shot at one would put triple-digit crude, and $5 gasoline, on Trump personally. “This will be completely on Trump,” he said.

He is right about the logic of the opening move, and its legal premise is not Iran’s invention: the UN General Assembly’s 1974 definition of aggression includes a blockade of a state’s ports. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi called the blockade an act of war on November 21.

Krainer goes further than our record. He argues that Trump is “not in control of his ship,” and that escalations around the summit were timed to box him in. We have no evidence either way on that, and we carry it as his analysis, not a finding.

Then Tehran stepped back

On Monday Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB, denied that a convoy had set sail. The Foreign Ministry called reports of tanker loading speculation. A report circulating in Iran says the Supreme National Security Council met in emergency session on Saturday and decided to halt the dispatch of 14 tankers. It could not be verified, and it is unclear whether the decision is final (The National).

That matters to us directly. Our reporting is that the decision to challenge the blockade was taken at the top of the Iranian system and that execution had begun. We have not withdrawn it, and we have not independently established it. A halt at the Council would be consistent with a decision paused for a reply from Washington. It would also be consistent with a decision that was leverage all along. We cannot yet tell which, and we said on Sunday how we would find out: if no physical Iranian tanker is seen sailing from Kharg, or turning up laden east of Hormuz, by Friday, November 28, the standoff regains the lead.

Washington, meanwhile, is turning the screw it already has. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that Iran’s economy is “under water,” and Treasury added sanctions on Iran’s financial networks. The President said on Sunday that tankers trying the line would end up “at the bottom of the sea.”

The convoy can pause. The rule does not.

What has not been walked back is the threat attached to a US shot. Fars, close to the Revolutionary Guards, has said that if one tanker is hit, Gulf Arab oil terminals could become targets, naming “especially UAE oil.” MP Vahid Ahmadi said: “If we cannot sell oil, others should not be able to sell it either.” On Monday Mohammad Mokhber, a senior adviser to the Leader, called Iran’s regional interests a red line. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said there are military ways to break the blockade, and that Iran will pursue them “in the near future.”

The pressure that produced the rule has not eased either. Kpler projects Iran’s crude export revenue reaching zero by mid-December. Inflation reached 88.7 percent in October, and about 1,200 lorries are reported queued at the Kazakh and Uzbek borders.

The Strait itself shows the cost already landing. MarineTraffic data cited by Al Jazeera show crossings fell from 226 in the first week of November to 125 in the week to November 23, a fall of more than 40 percent. The Revolutionary Guards claim three more tankers hit mines on Tuesday, which no Western monitor has confirmed (Al Jazeera). Brent is at $88.35.

The breakout is built to be peaceful until someone stops it. After that, the bill goes to the whole Gulf.

From the paid briefing, free today: indicator No. 8 of 9 Gulf notices. This trips on a Qatari or Omani navigational notice or statement on Iranian tankers. At our cutoff: an Iranian lawmaker said Qatar and Oman had been told; nothing public from either. Warning: one to two days. If Doha or Muscat start issuing notices, the people with the most to lose from the rule believe a sailing is coming. Their silence this week fits Tehran’s walk-back. That is one of nine. The other eight, ranked, and the three to watch first are in the paid briefing below.

Corrections, free as always

From our Monday program. Our guest cited an estimate that US sanctions in Trump’s first term killed 40,000 people in Iran, attributing it to Jeffrey Sachs. The 2019 paper by Mark Weisbrot and Sachs that produced a 40,000 estimate concerned Venezuela, in 2017 and 2018, not Iran (CEPR). We do not carry the figure for Iran. The paper’s wider argument, that sanctions carry a civilian toll, stands on its own terms.

On the same program, named US officials were described as agents of foreign interests. We have seen no evidence for those claims and do not carry them. The view that the Gulf monarchies will fall within a year is not our assessment.

So who blinks next: Tehran, the Navy or the Gulf?

The question is no longer whether Iran announced a convoy. It is whether the pause holds past Friday, and what happens to Gulf exports if it does not.

We see four ways it goes to December 6:

Iran moves first at sea, and US retaliation follows. An armed standoff. Israel strikes Iran. Talks resume on the memorandum track.

Our odds on all four: for paid subscribers. One leads, and this week’s news is the strongest argument yet against it.

If someone you work with insures, charters or buys Gulf crude, share this with them. The free half stands on its own.

Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

Why the spoof was a tactic with a precedent, and what a pause does to it.

The cost-spreading rule, judged by the same standard applied to Washington.

Three capitals consulted, none committed, and Krainer’s sharpest point about who pays for a shot.

All nine indicators, ranked, with status, tripwire, warning time and the three to watch first.

Four scenarios to December 6, with weights, and why we hold them until Friday.

War risk, freight and crude, the dates to hold, and today’s ledger.

Built for anyone who prices risk, reports on the region, or would rather know a week before the headlines.

$5 a month, about 17 cents a day. Or $60 a year. We are reader-funded and take money from no one else.

Already a paid subscriber? Keep reading.