9-minute read · Free: why January is a decision date, not a ceasefire, and why Iran’s deadline arrives first · Paid: 10 ranked indicators, four scenarios with odds, the second door everyone is ignoring, and what to hold through mid-December

President Trump says he will not decide on new strikes against Iran until the new year. The confrontation will not wait that long, and the reason is a revenue date, not rhetoric.

The date is mid-December. That is when Kpler, the commodity-data firm, projects Iran’s crude and condensate export revenue will reach zero, a first in the country’s history (RFE/RL). Washington’s calendar governs one decision in one capital. Iran’s governs whether its state can pay for itself.

Our scorecard: what we said, and what happened November 19, we said: Trump leans against a new war and toward more blockade. What happened: he deferred new strikes to the new year, kept the blockade, and now says he wants a “permanent deal.” Held.

November 19, we said: about one chance in eight of an Israeli strike this weekend. So far: none. Open until Sunday night.

November 20, we said: the blockade is about to be tested by force. What happened: the Foreign Minister said so in public, and Tehran says it has warned Washington. Nothing has been confirmed sailing. Pending. We publish our calls before events and grade them here, in public, misses included. The 60-second version January is a decision date for new strikes, not a ceasefire. The blockade, and the shooting, go on every day.

Iran’s deadline comes first: export revenue projected at zero by mid-December, losses of $200 million to $250 million a day.

Tehran has said it out loud, at foreign-minister level and now in a warning to Washington. The trackers still see no convoy.

The market is pricing Washington’s calendar, not the one Iran is living on.

Our odds, the 10 indicators and the door everyone is ignoring are in the paid briefing.

January is a decision date, not a ceasefire

Flying back from China on Thursday, Trump told Axios he is “not rushing into any decision” on new strikes and will look again after the start of the year. The White House has meanwhile asked for assessments of how Iran would answer strikes on its nuclear sites, infrastructure and leaders. Both points are on the record.

Much of Friday’s commentary read that as a start date for the next round. It is a decision date for one kind of action. It says nothing about the blockade, which US forces enforce every day.

CENTCOM said on November 11 that about 150 ships had been redirected and five disabled since July. On November 18 it warned that ships taking Iranian cargo by ship-to-ship transfer may be stopped, boarded, diverted or captured. The Theodore Roosevelt has been in theater since November 15. All of this is established.

Nor has the shooting stopped. The United States struck a missile launch site on Qeshm Island on November 17. The next day Iran sent drones at Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait, which US forces use, and attacked Bahrain. UKMTO, the British maritime-security center, confirmed six strikes on tankers in a week.

Update, Saturday: UKMTO reported two more tankers struck by unidentified projectiles near Khasab, at the Strait’s southern edge, and Iran’s navy said a tanker caught fire after hitting a mine in a restricted area (Al Jazeera). Iranian media claimed two waves of drone and missile attacks on four US bases in Bahrain, and Bahrain said it intercepted several. CENTCOM denied an Iranian claim to have hit a US F-16 on Friday.

The war did not pause for the holidays. Only the decision to widen it did.

Iran’s deadline arrives first

Kpler puts Iran’s losses at $200 million to $250 million a day. September and October passed with no crude loadings at all, the first such gap since 1979. Crude output fell 46 percent in October. United Against Nuclear Iran, a US advocacy group that tracks tankers, has not recorded a single laden crude tanker past US enforcement since July 12.

The trackers agree with one another, and we grade the squeeze as established. The mid-December date is one firm’s projection, not a certainty.

For Tehran this is not a bargaining posture. Oil exports are the revenue base of the state. A blockade is, under the law of naval warfare, a belligerent act, and the UN General Assembly’s 1974 definition of aggression lists it as one; Iran never accepted it. The cost lands first on Iranians, through the fuel queues, gas shortfalls and bread rationing already reported.

A government can wait out a decision. It cannot wait out zero.

Tehran has said it out loud. The ships have not moved.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the blockade “must be broken,” adding that Iran is working on oil exports and negotiations at once (Maritime Executive). A day earlier, the Revolutionary Guards’ spokesman said Iran would not accept a continued naval, land and air blockade, and accepted that in a war “they might hit one of our vessels.”

Our own reporting goes further. We understand that Iran’s Supreme Leader has approved a challenge to the blockade; that it is a decision, not a contingency plan; that it is expected in the coming days; and that Iranian forces are cleared to fire if US warships block the tankers. That is our reporting, not independently established. Nothing in Friday’s public record contradicts it, and the Foreign Minister’s words now match it.

The public record disagrees on one point: whether anything is moving. No official Iranian body has announced a convoy. TankerTrackers, whose loading report first suggested Iran was preparing to ship again, now calls the convoy talk “wishful thinking.” Kpler sees about 20 tankers stationary near Kharg Island, most of them loaded, and only one moving.

Update, Saturday: the public line hardened again. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi called the blockade “an act of war” and said Tehran has warned Washington that the convoy will sail soon, to China (Euronews). Parliament’s deputy speaker said the tankers are moving; another lawmaker put the number at 14 and listed military escorts among the measures prepared. None of them showed a ship underway, and no tracker has reported one.

Our reporting says the decision is made. The trackers say the ships have not moved. We publish both, because both are true at our cutoff. What we could not establish is whether the approval is final or conditional on Washington staying silent.

From the paid briefing, free today: indicator No. 6 of 10 Gulf energy strikes. This trips on a hit on export terminals in any of the six Gulf states named by Guards-affiliated media. At our cutoff: the threat was stated, UKMTO had six tanker strikes in a week, and the Guards’ mine claims were unconfirmed. Since then, two more tankers have been hit near Khasab, and an Iranian lawmaker has put the logic in one line: “If we cannot sell oil, others should not be able to sell it either.” There is no warning; the first hit is the signal. It is the indicator that turns a US-Iran fight at sea into a Gulf energy shock. That is one of 10. The other nine, ranked, and the three to watch first are in the paid briefing below.

Corrections, free as always

In our previous briefing we said oil rose more than 1 percent on Thursday. Brent settled flat at $91.98, up 3 cents. On Friday it traded between $90.33 and $92.77, heading for a third straight weekly fall of about 5 percent. The market is pricing Washington’s calendar, not the one Iran is living on.

From our Friday evening program, five points. First, Trump’s “January” is his stated point to decide on new strikes, not an announced start date. Second, the book “Going to Tehran” was published in 2013, by Flynt Leverett and Hillary Mann Leverett, both former US National Security Council officials. Third, the United Democracy Project is AIPAC’s affiliated super PAC, set up in 2021, not a renaming of AIPAC. Fourth, we have no public record of the Mossad director meeting the President. Fifth, on the “dirty bomb” talk: the public allegations against Iran we can find concern chemical and biological work, not radiological.

So where does the first contact come?

The question is no longer whether the blockade is tested before January. It is where the first contact comes, and what Washington, Tehran and Jerusalem do in the hour after it.

We see four ways it goes to December 6:

An armed standoff. Iran moves first at sea, and US retaliation follows. Israel strikes Iran. Talks return to the memorandum track.

Our odds on all four: for paid subscribers. One leads by five points, and the runner-up just gained ground.

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Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

Why a convoy changes the enforcement math, and why September is the precedent that matters.

The second door: why the first test may start outside the Strait, and who is watching the wrong one.

Three clocks running at different speeds: Washington’s, Jerusalem’s and Islamabad’s.

All 10 indicators, ranked, with status, tripwire, warning time and the three to watch first.

Four scenarios to December 6, with weights, and the case in which we are wrong.

What it means for war risk, freight and crude, the dates to hold, and today’s ledger.

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