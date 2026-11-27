On the eve of Thanksgiving, the claim moving through Gulf-watching circles is that Iran is hours away from breaking the US naval blockade by force. The record supports half of that. Iran has a plan. It has not given the order, and the most dramatic numbers attached to the plan are not in evidence.

That is not a hedge. It is three checks, closed.

The plan exists. The order does not.

Reporting we hold, authorized for use in paraphrase, says Iran’s leadership has completed detailed plans to break the blockade after several days of near-continuous consultation at the top of the system, and that a decision on whether to act was expected within hours as of Wednesday evening, Pacific time. The same reporting is explicit that no go-ahead had been given. We grade the existence of the plan as credible and consistent with public signals. We grade any claim that an attack is imminent as unsupported.

The plan also fits Tehran’s stated position. Iranian officials have called the blockade an act of war and treat it as an existential threat to a country of about 90 million people. The escort concept, in which Iran’s small, fast boats would shepherd China-bound tankers, is public: The National reported it on November 24, and Foreign Ministry spokesman Baghaei has spoken of “military initiatives.” A halt ordered by the Supreme National Security Council was reported on Saturday. The escort is a live option. It is not confirmed.

Readiness is a fact. Launch is a decision. Only the first is on the record.

Three public signals, one message

Tehran’s public statements on Wednesday point one way. Army spokesman Akraminia said control of the Strait of Hormuz had been tightened through “new systems,” upgraded equipment and better combat organization, and warned that ships must coordinate passage or face greater risk (report). He named no system, and the Associated Press noted he offered no evidence. These are surveillance and control systems, not a missile unveiling. High confidence on what he said; the systems themselves are unknown.

IRGC spokesman Mohebbi said exhaustion and cost would force the United States to abandon the blockade, and that Iran’s forces are at full readiness. It carries no order and no new weapon. IRGC Tehran commander Hassanzadeh went further: if the United States and Israel attack again, they will see new targets, weapons and offensive plans unveiled. That is a conditional threat, not a deployment.

Put together, the message is simple. Iran is ready, the United States is tiring, and new weapons wait behind the next attack.

Where the numbers break

The privileged account is the maximal version of that message, and its numbers do not survive contact with the public record. It describes a count of US naval vessels already held in Iranian targeting that is several times the public tally, and a new boat-launched missile with a range far beyond any known Iranian anti-ship system. The public count of US warships in the region is about 17 to 18, according to Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies for November 15 to 22 (INSS report). The longest-range Iranian anti-ship missile on the record, the Abu Mahdi, reaches about 1,000 km. We grade both figures unsupported, with high confidence.

What we cannot establish is a negative. A system no one has seen cannot be ruled out. We can say only that nothing public backs these numbers.

Our reporting and the public record disagree on the partners. The reporting, and our Wednesday broadcast, describe Russia, China and Pakistan as consulted and supportive. Contacts with Moscow and Beijing are confirmed as of November 23. But we found no Russian or Pakistani statement on Iran in the last 24 hours, and the last public lines of all three favor talks. Russia called the blockade illegal on November 2 and backed the mediators. Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on November 6 that the path is “dialogue and diplomacy, not war,” and Foreign Minister Dar said on November 16 that Islamabad was awaiting Washington’s reply to Iran’s Hormuz proposal. Contacts, yes. A joint battle plan, unsupported.

Two corrections to items circulating today. “Give peace a chance” was Iran International’s headline wording for remarks by China’s ambassador Cong Peiwu, not his verified words, and the entry is no longer visible on the live blog. And Mohebbi’s “exhausted” line is not new: he used it on October 19.

So the question is no longer whether Iran has a plan. It is what would make Tehran use it, how much warning anyone would get, and why the mid-December G20 calendar cuts both ways. Below: the deep read on why the public signals and the privileged account describe one intent at two volumes, and what Moscow, Beijing and Islamabad are actually protecting; eight indicators, ranked, each with its status, the observable that trips it and the warning it buys, with the three to watch first; three weighted scenarios through December 15; the single development that would prove this assessment wrong; what it means for war-risk cover, Gulf tanker freight and energy exposure; and the ledger, with four regradings, two corrections and six open items.