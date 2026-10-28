The Tehran Summit changed who sits at the table. It did not change the war, and the proof arrived before the delegations had left the region: within hours, Ansarallah claimed strikes on Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil terminal, its defense ministry and three airfields. What is left is a dispute narrower than anyone’s rhetoric suggests. Nobody is arguing about terms anymore. They are arguing about order. Tehran says Hormuz opens on day six of an American climbdown. Washington and Doha say Hormuz first. US forces could launch within 96 hours of an order after November 3. Whoever blinks first sets the price of every barrel that moves through the Gulf this winter.
Where our own broadcast went too far: a claim that Israel’s chief of staff defied a direct order to strike is not on the public record; what is on the record is a warning and an American refusal. The Mach 10, multiple-warhead missile described on air fails as stated. And the reported $1 billion Saudi down payment rests on one anonymous report.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
What the visitors asked for, and what Iran asked back. The account of the Tehran room, the two-week pause, and why Pepe Escobar doubts half of it.
The six-day clock. Iran’s seven conditions as an “invoice”, Hormuz on day six, talks on day seven, and the one partial-deal phrase anywhere in today’s material.
Doha’s double role. Why the mediator put its own price in public on the morning its Emir met Iran’s president in Moscow.
Tonight’s Israeli count. What a stalemate, a Netanyahu majority or an Eisenkot government each does to the strike window.
Ten indicators, ranked, and three weighted scenarios, with the exact developments that would prove this assessment wrong.
What it means for your exposure: Hormuz mines, Saudi terminals, Egyptian-linked Red Sea risk and Gulf undersea cables, plus the dates to hold.