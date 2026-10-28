The Tehran Summit changed who sits at the table. It did not change the war, and the proof arrived before the delegations had left the region: within hours, Ansarallah claimed strikes on Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil terminal, its defense ministry and three airfields. What is left is a dispute narrower than anyone’s rhetoric suggests. Nobody is arguing about terms anymore. They are arguing about order. Tehran says Hormuz opens on day six of an American climbdown. Washington and Doha say Hormuz first. US forces could launch within 96 hours of an order after November 3. Whoever blinks first sets the price of every barrel that moves through the Gulf this winter.

Where our own broadcast went too far: a claim that Israel’s chief of staff defied a direct order to strike is not on the public record; what is on the record is a warning and an American refusal. The Mach 10, multiple-warhead missile described on air fails as stated. And the reported $1 billion Saudi down payment rests on one anonymous report.

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