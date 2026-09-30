Iran Gave Trump 5 Days.He Said No.What Now?Trump Thinks He’s Squeezing Iran.Who’s Getting Squeezed

Washington says its blockade and sanctions are crushing Iran. So why did diesel just hit $9.99 at California pumps — and why did Iran’s deadline run out with no deal?

Sabrina Salvati and Zulfiqar Ali on who is really being squeezed, what our sources in Tehran and Islamabad describe, and what happens next.



In this episode:

— Record diesel: California’s average hit $8.25 a gallon (EIA, week of 21 Sept) and some stations maxed their displays at $9.99

— The eight Marines hurt in a 14 Sept Iranian missile strike that was not announced at the time (NBC News)

— What Transition Protocol’s sources say happened when 18 tankers tried the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz

— Saudi Arabia’s search for help — and, per our sources, who turned it down

— Iran’s “four or five days” deadline, and Trump’s rejection of Iran’s proposal

— The Axios report on sanctions relief and frozen assets — and Trump’s denial

— Bab el-Mandeb, Yanbu and the East-West pipeline: why one barrel is being squeezed from both ends

— Why a ground war in Iran’s mountains would be a catastrophe



Sourcing note: Claims attributed to “our sources” are Transition Protocol’s own reporting and have not been independently confirmed. Figures quoted by speakers are labelled on screen where they differ from published data. This episode was recorded on 28 September 2026; an on-screen update covers developments after recording.

Chapters:

0:00 Who’s really being squeezed?

0:47 $9.99 diesel and the off-ramp Trump skipped

2:08 Iraq’s streets vs Washington’s flight ban

5:42 The sanctions nobody will enforce

8:27 The attack the Pentagon didn’t announce

10:13 Relief for Iran? Officials say yes. Trump says “NOTHING”

12:26 18 tankers: what our sources say happened

14:07 The UN room that emptied

16:53 Netanyahu’s quiet trip to the UAE

18:30 The October 7 reporting

20:41 Saudi Arabia’s SOS — and who said no

22:48 Two straits, one squeeze

24:35 32% and the MAGA split

27:56 Wait till winter

29:34 The deadline

32:20 Why Israel stopped striking Iran

35:06 Inside Tehran — and a million volunteers

36:43 Granite mountains: why a ground war fails

39:01 How does this end?

#Iran #StraitOfHormuz #DieselPrices