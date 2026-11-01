8-minute read · Free: what’s happening and why · Paid: our odds, the tripwires, the dates

The first day a US strike window can open is Wednesday, November 4, the morning after America votes. Gulf allies have been told to prepare for several days of strikes. Iran has Vice President Vance’s letter and has not answered it in public. A US envoy calls a deal “very close,” and the President says the war will be “wrapped up soon.” Brent closed Friday at $117.70. None of that has moved the one thing that decides what happens next. If you hold Gulf exposure, ship through Hormuz, or simply want to know whether this week ends in a deal or a bombing campaign, the answer turns on a single question: who moves first.

The 60-second version

Every subject is on the table. The order is not.

Washington’s order is on the record. The letter puts the nuclear file on the table from the first session. On Friday the President said any outcome must guarantee Iran never has a weapon. The letter is unpublished; we grade its nuclear-first framing well sourced.

Tehran’s order runs the other way. In reporting we hold with high confidence, Mohsen Rezaei, speaking for the Supreme Leader, requires good faith before Iran engages:

the frozen funds returned;

the port blockade, reimposed on July 14, lifted;

nuclear talks last.

Nothing public contradicts this, and nothing independently confirms it. Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf put it bluntly on Saturday: “Iran’s conditions have been repeatedly and clearly stated to the mediators… The carrot-and-stick approach has no effect on Iran.”

As Pepe Escobar put it on our program this weekend: “It’s not about the subjects. The subjects are all on the table.” It is about the order.

Washington is asking Tehran to spend its strongest card first. Tehran is asking Washington to do the same. Neither has a reason to go first, and both have said so.

Why Tehran won’t blink first

Read through Iran’s own experience, the sequence is a lesson, not a stall:

2015: Tehran accepted nuclear limits first.

2018: Washington left the deal.

June 2025: Iran’s sites were struck days before a scheduled round of talks.

A government that has paid twice for moving first does not volunteer to move first a third time.

Washington’s order has its own logic. The IAEA said on October 27 that inspectors cannot reach damaged sites to verify the status of Iran’s nuclear material. Relief without verification buys Washington nothing it can check.

Tehran’s price, in numbers

On our program, Escobar laid out what Tehran calls good faith, starting with the money. “We’re not even talking about the $24 billion, or even the $12 billion, but the first tranche, the $6 billion.“ That $6 billion figure is his; it is not in our sourced reporting. The $24 billion is the phased sum in June’s Islamabad memorandum.

Behind the opening test sit Iran’s seven conditions. Tasnim says any reply that contradicts them is unacceptable. In Escobar’s account they include an end to all the region’s wars: Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, the bombing of Iraq, and Iran itself. On that list, he says, the two sides remain “a Milky Way distance away” from understanding.

Doha has the pen. Islamabad has the framework.

Qatar is the visible channel, coordinated with Washington, an official told Reuters. Escobar describes a draft moving through Doha to both sides under “a flurry of amendments,” with something close to a final text expected after Saturday.

Here our reporting and the public record part ways. Most analysts treat the Islamabad memorandum, the 14-point agreement Pakistan brokered on June 17, as dead: Hormuz re-closed three days later, strikes resumed in July and its term lapsed in mid-August. Our reporting, held with high confidence, says it is the only framework Tehran will accept, with Pakistan as mediator. Pakistan’s Foreign Office still treats it as in force. Both can hold: Qatar carries this week’s paper; Pakistan’s framework is Tehran’s floor.

Corrections, free as always

Mojtaba Khamenei. Our program this weekend framed a Washington Post report as US officials only now discovering he is alive. Secretary of State Rubio said in June that there were growing signs he was alive. The Post’s point is that US intelligence sees Rezaei, who is in contact with the Supreme Leader, as the best channel.

Russian “manpower.” Our program described Russian help to Iran as including manpower. Our reporting supports something narrower: technicians supporting the integration of equipment. No open report places Russian military personnel in Iran.

Ibrahim Kalin is Türkiye’s intelligence chief, not “head of security in Tehran.” He attended the October 26 Tehran meeting in that role.

So what happens after Tuesday?

We see three ways this plays out by November 30. Here they are:

A limited opening package. Strikes begin as soon as November 4 and run for several days on forces already in theater. Our odds: for paid subscribers A packaged reply holds the window. Qatar and Pakistan frame Tehran’s answer as simultaneous steps with named guarantors, and the strike stays on the calendar but unused. Our odds: for paid subscribers Inspectors-for-relief executes. Washington confirms the formula, inspectors reach bombed sites, and Hormuz begins to reopen. Our odds: for paid subscribers

One of these is far ahead of the other two. We publish the weights before the vote and grade them here, in public, on November 30.

If someone you know is reading “very close” as a deal, send them this.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):