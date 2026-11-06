8-minute read · Free: what the vote changed, the brake nobody is talking about, and where Tehran stands · Paid: our odds, the eight tripwires, and how to price it

The midterm rout did not take a strike on Iran off the table this week. It shortened the war Washington can afford to fight, and that is a different thing. Democrats took both chambers on Tuesday, with about six in ten voters calling the Iran action wrong. On Wednesday the President answered: “I’ll veto them.” The CENTCOM plan the New York Times described allowed strikes “as early as Wednesday evening,” but it is built around three carriers, and the third is still in the South China Sea. If you hold Gulf exposure, ship through Hormuz or price oil off election headlines, the question is which clock runs out first: the carrier’s, Israel’s, or Congress’s. Larry Johnson, the former CIA analyst, joined us from Tbilisi with his answer. Ours is below.

The 60-second version

The vote: Democrats took both chambers, AP and CBS report. NBC’s exit poll found 62 percent calling the Iran action wrong.

The veto: “They’ll send over things that are insane. And I’ll veto them,” the President said. Current war funding expires December 11, and the new Congress sits on January 3.

The ships: The strike plan assumes three carriers. Two are in the Arabian Sea; the Roosevelt was still “transiting the South China Sea” on Wednesday.

Tehran’s price: Mohsen Rezaei called the US reply “not convincing” and repeated Iran’s seven conditions. No Iranian fire on US forces has been reported since November 2.

At sea: Iran says at least five tankers were damaged on Thursday; UKMTO confirmed one more hit, north of Qatar.

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The ballot won’t stop Wednesday. A carrier might.

Voters said no. Nothing they elected binds before January.

Democrats have taken both chambers, AP and CBS report. Seven Senate seats flipped, Maine among them, where Troy Jackson beat Susan Collins. Alaska and Mississippi were still uncalled at our cutoff. AP reported Democrats reaching 218 House seats early Wednesday.

Iran was on the ballot. About six in ten voters called the Iran action wrong in AP’s voter survey; NBC’s exit poll put it at 62 percent. Johnson set it beside 1920, when the party that took the country into war lost 10 Senate seats. “It seems that this thing called an election got in the way,” he said.

The President, on the record: “I think a part of it was Iran.” Then: “They’ll send over things that are insane. And I’ll veto them.” Vice President JD Vance went further on X: “The reason we lost is the war.”

That is the flaw in reading the vote as a ceasefire. Representative Ted Lieu promises that “on day one, Democrats will pass a bill to end the Iran war.” Day one is January 3; current funding expires December 11. Before January, the only lever Democrats hold is that funding bill, and only if they will let it lapse in wartime. That is our judgment; no Democratic leader has said so.

The voters can shorten this war. They cannot cancel its next week.

The strike plan is one carrier short

The New York Times, as relayed by the Times of Israel, reported a CENTCOM plan for strikes “as early as Wednesday evening,” built around three carriers and moonless nights.

On station: two carriers, the Washington and the Bush, in the Arabian Sea.

In transit: the Roosevelt, which Fox reported was “transiting the South China Sea” on Wednesday. That puts it about two weeks out, by our estimate.

CENTCOM: has said nothing.

The posture is established; the intent is not. The President told the Financial Times he is “locked and loaded if we need to go, but there may be no reason for it.”

Update, Thursday: Pentagon officials told the New York Times that thousands of US forces are poised to resume major combat operations on the President’s orders.

One qualification travels with this. Three carriers is the plan as the Times described it. A smaller strike would not need all three. Paid members get that case in full, because it is the way we could be wrong.

A plan that needs three carriers is not a plan for Wednesday until the third one arrives.

The brake nobody is talking about

Johnson made the point on our broadcast that we think matters most, and that almost nobody is pricing. From January 3, a Democratic Senate confirms every nominee and every promotion to general or admiral.

“Anybody who holds the rank of Colonel in the Army or the Marine Corps, or the rank of Captain in the U.S. Navy,” he said, wants a star. To get one, “they’re gonna have to have the approval of the U.S. Senate.” His conclusion: a strike now is “highly unlikely,” “if for no other reason, because of pushback that he will get from the U.S. military.”

Our view is more cautious than his, and our odds below reflect that. But on the mechanism we agree.

It binds no one. No officer is ordered by it.

It raises the price of eager compliance inside the chain of command.

It starts working before January, because promotions are planned months ahead.

The same Senate also holds the President’s next appointments, including any replacement at the Department of War.

A Senate that confirms the stars is a brake that works without a single vote on the war.

Tehran is bargaining in public and holding fire

Mohsen Rezaei called the American reply “not convincing” and said Washington “must fully and explicitly address Iran’s seven conditions.” No Iranian fire on US forces has been reported since November 2.

Ayatollah Khamenei answered the vote in writing. Anyone expecting American behavior to change, he said, is “seriously mistaken,” and if attacks are repeated, “the war’s scope will become much wider.” That is deterrence signaling, the same kind as “locked and loaded,” and it deserves the same seriousness.

Johnson’s read of Tehran’s strategy: Iran will “bide its time and not take any kind of precipitative action that could give the United States some justification.” Iran, he said, “has not changed its negotiating position. One iota.” And “there is no military solution.”

Tehran’s price, as stated publicly:

The blockade: lifted.

Sanctions: relief.

Hormuz: recognition of Iran’s permit system.

The list itself is not fixed in public. Reuters names three conditions and the Jerusalem Post six. Rezaei set out seven on November 1.

Moscow called. What that proves is narrower than it sounds.

Fars reported a Putin–Rezaei call on November 2, framed as “strategic cooperation.” There is still no Kremlin readout.

Our own reporting, which we grade as ours and not independently established, is that the call:

ran about an hour and a half;

came at Moscow’s initiative;

carried an open-ended offer of support.

Nothing on the public record yet settles who placed it.

Johnson read the call as Moscow telling Tehran, “We’ve got your back… This is not a temporary relationship.” Our assessment is narrower: words and parts, not a shield. Paid members get why.

Where we part with the record, and with our guest

Oil output. Johnson estimated that Gulf producers can deliver at best about half their prewar output, and that recovery takes “a minimum of 2 years.” The trackers show more oil moving: Middle East flows outside Iran of 16.1 million barrels a day in October by Kpler’s count, 17.1 million by Vortexa’s. We keep both. His figure concerns damaged capacity; theirs is what moved.

Markets. Update, Thursday: the Dow rose 1,569 points on Wednesday, and Brent fell 8.22 percent to $95.08, according to a single market report. Johnson’s warning is that this optimism ignores the damage: “Yay, we’re out of the woods. No, we’re not.”

Corrections, free as always

From Wednesday’s broadcast:

The call’s date. The Putin–Rezaei call was on November 2, not Wednesday.

Hegseth. We said the President had said publicly that Pete Hegseth would go. CBS sources say he asked advisers whether Hegseth should stay, and that Ron DeSantis was floated. The White House says the President “has full confidence in Secretary Hegseth.” The President told reporters he is not considering removing him.

The June memorandum. We said the seven points were part of an MoU signed in June. The Islamabad memorandum of June 17 had 14 points; Iran suspended its commitments in July, and it lapsed in August. The seven conditions were set out by Rezaei on November 1 as the price of new talks.

The market rally. We said the stock market rose “a thousand points.” The Dow rose about 1,569.

Eisenkot. We said he has been asked to form a government. On the record he has been recommended, not asked.

Fee-free passage. We said tankers from Iraq, China, India and Pakistan pass Hormuz without fees. We have not found that arrangement in the record.

Calls from Beijing and Islamabad. We reported follow-on contacts with Tehran from both. They are not on the public record.

From our earlier reporting:

The 36-hour window. It came from Reuters’ unnamed official, not Qatar’s spokesman.

The NPT. Iran has one urgent motion to leave the nuclear treaty, not “ten” bills.

“Defensive.” For the November 2 Qeshm strike, this is US officials’ word, not the President’s.

Qatar’s wording. Its spokesman said “in close coordination with Pakistan,” not “working closely with Islamabad.”

An oil-flow series we charted earlier is withdrawn.

The House call. AP did call the House on Wednesday.

So what happens in the next two weeks?

We weight three scenarios for the fortnight to the Shenzhen summit:

Window lapses, talks crawl. No strike; Doha says contacts continue. The decision slides to the Roosevelt’s arrival and Shenzhen. Calibrated exchanges. More strikes on the scale of Qeshm, and Iranian replies kept below fire on US forces. A short, heavy wave. Bombers staging, embassies emptying, a CENTCOM statement, and Khamenei’s “much wider” response.

Our odds on all three: for paid subscribers. One of these is as likely as the other two combined.

We publish the odds before the outcome, and we grade them in public in the ledger.

If someone you know is reading the midterms as a ceasefire, send them this.

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Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

Our odds on all three scenarios. Which leads, and what you would see first in each one.

The eight tripwires, in plain English. What trips each, its status now and the warning it buys you, plus the three we would watch first.

Qeshm, decoded. Why we read it as a test rather than a prelude, and what Iran’s tanker register really tells you.

What Moscow, Beijing and Islamabad are each protecting, and why none of them wants this war this month.

How to price it. War-risk cover, Brent, European gas and Kuwait, plus the figures that belong in a contract and the ones that do not.

The case where we are wrong, and a ledger of 10 open items, kept in public until each closes.

The strike plan is one ship short, and the clock is real. For $5 a month or $60 a year, read our odds now rather than the headlines next week, and watch us grade them in public.