9-minute read · Free: what is happening in Iran’s nuclear program, what isn’t, and who actually has a decision to make · Paid: nine indicators, four scenarios with odds, and what it means for oil and shipping

Iran’s nuclear option has moved from statements to hardware. Our reporting is that major activity is under way at an Iranian nuclear site, bringing Iran one step closer to a test, and that the decision to test has not been taken.

That is the headline you will see elsewhere this week, in louder forms. Here is the part that matters more. The danger of the next three weeks is not an Iranian test. It is a strike on the work, and the reasons for that are on the public record.

Our scorecard: what we said, and what happened November 9, we said: a staged first step on the blockade was most likely, at about 45 percent. Since then: no first step. Not happening so far, graded in full on November 23.

November 10 and 11, we said: no deal by Friday, November 13, with pressure without war the favorite. Called correctly.

November 13 and 15, we said: a managed stalemate is most likely through November 23. So far: that is what we see. On track. We publish our calls before events and grade them here, in public, misses included. The 60-second version The work is real: imagery shows rebuilding at weapons-related sites, and the IAEA cannot account for about 10 weapons’ worth of enriched uranium.

The decision is not: no test, no NPT exit, nothing from the Leader. A threshold is worth more to Tehran than a crossed line.

The live decision is Israel’s. Its security cabinet met on Sunday for the first time since the election, with a caretaker government whose window closes December 6.

Washington’s line is conditional: hold off “unless provoked,” and this weekend brought three incidents in the Gulf.

Our odds to December 6, and the indicator to watch first, are in the paid briefing.

The Danger Is the Strike, Not the Test

The work is real. The decision is not.

We grade the activity as our own reporting, not independently established. But it sits inside a pattern the open record already shows.

The Institute for Science and International Security has tracked reconstruction since June at Taleghan 2 at Parchin, a former weapons-research test site, and heavy vehicle traffic and earthworks in September and October at Minzadayi, the compound Israel struck on March 3. BBC Verify reported new excavation by tunnel entrances near Qom, close to Fordow, on November 6.

On November 13 the IAEA said it cannot conclude that no declared material has been diverted, and that it does not know where Iran’s Isfahan enrichment plant is or what it holds. The 440.9 kilograms of 60 percent uranium, about 10 weapons’ worth by the agency’s own yardstick, has not been verified since June 2025. The agency’s board had already found Iran in non-compliance and referred it to the UN Security Council in September (Al Jazeera).

The political ground is being prepared alongside. The Assembly of Experts called NPT withdrawal and a doctrine review “an inevitable necessity” on November 12. The Revolutionary Guards lifted their 2,000-kilometer missile range cap on November 7. Yet Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday that Iran will accept no new nuclear commitments, while staying in the treaty.

None of that is a decision. Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has announced neither a test nor a withdrawal. That much is established on the record. His intent is not.

Why Tehran builds the option and stops short

Two wars in a year, and the killing of the Leader’s predecessor, taught Iran’s leadership that restraint bought it nothing. The work is a hedge and a message at once: the price of another campaign against Iran now includes the bomb.

A test is a different act. It is a one-way door. It would cost Iran China’s diplomatic backing, which rests on Tehran’s pledge not to build a weapon. It would hand Washington and Israel their case for war. And it would spend the deterrent in the act of declaring it.

A credible threshold is worth more to Tehran than a crossed one, provided no one bombs it first. That is our assessment, at moderate confidence. The proviso is the whole story.

Where our reporting and the record part ways

On one point our reporting goes further than anything public, and we are keeping both. It puts the distance between an order and a device at hours, not days. The public record shows no preparation for a test. Israeli security officials told Ynet on November 14 that they see no sign of an imminent Iranian move. And Reuters reported in May that US intelligence estimated Iran could take up to a year to build a nuclear weapon.

We are not carrying that timeline as established. It describes a capability no one outside the program can observe, and it came without a site, a type of work or a date. An unobservable timeline is a claim, not a measurement.

What we could not establish is exactly what would settle it: which site, what kind of work, whether enriched material is involved, when it began, and whether Israel or the United States has seen it.

The actor with a live decision is Israel

Ynet also reports that the Israeli military is updating its targets and preparing to strike without American support. Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet on Sunday evening, the first meeting since the October 27 election, while Gadi Eisenkot holds the mandate to replace him through December 6. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on November 13 that victory means Iran never has the bomb, “one way or the other.” President Trump signals he may hold off unless provoked.

Update, Sunday, November 15: Mossad chief Roman Gofman returned from Washington, where he shared Israel’s latest intelligence on Iran with CIA Director John Ratcliffe and met envoy Steve Witkoff. He was due to brief the cabinet and then Netanyahu privately (Anadolu). Israeli reporting describes a divided establishment: the Mossad and National Security Council heads favor striking soon, while the military chief of staff sees no urgency. No decision had been reported when we went to press.

The provocation clause is not hypothetical. This weekend the Revolutionary Guards said six drones targeted a US radar at Bahrain’s Al Riffa base, which Bahrain says it intercepted. Saudi defenses stopped two Houthi missiles aimed at Riyadh. UKMTO reported a tanker attacked short of the Strait of Hormuz, crew safe.

In our judgment, nuclear work is the one trigger that moves Washington as well as Jerusalem. If Israel sees this work, it will not read a hedge. It will read breakout.

From the paid briefing, free today: indicator No. 1 of 9 Israel’s decision posture. This trips on a security cabinet readout authorizing action, leave cancellations or reserve call-ups, or airspace closures. At our cutoff the cabinet was meeting for the first time since the election, the military was updating its targets, and the Mossad chief had just briefed Washington. It buys hours to days of warning. It ranks first because Israel, not Iran, holds the live decision. That is one of nine. The other eight, ranked, and the three to watch first are in the paid briefing below.

Corrections, free as always

Our owner’s analysis today needed no corrections, but three points from Sunday’s broadcast do. Leaving the NPT is not “illegal”: Article X allows any party to withdraw on three months’ notice to the other parties and the UN Security Council. The ruling against nuclear weapons on the public record is Ali Khamenei’s; the broadcast attributed rulings to both him and Ayatollah Khomeini. And it was President Trump who said he expects to discuss “denuclearisation” with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, which cuts against the on-air claim that Washington does not want that subject raised.

So what would show a strike coming?

The question is not whether Iran is close. It is what would show a strike coming before it lands, and what to do in the meantime.

Three dates sit inside the window: Araghchi in Muscat on November 17, the Trump–Xi–Putin meeting in Shenzhen on November 19, and Eisenkot’s deadline on December 6.

We see four ways it goes:

Work continues under blockade, with no test and no strike. A US or Israeli strike on nuclear or weapons sites. De-escalation that freezes the work. Declared breakout: an NPT notice or a test.

Our odds on all four: for paid subscribers. One of them is more likely than the other three combined.

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Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

Why the visible rebuild sits at the weapons end, and the one site where movement would change everything.

The three pressures pushing toward a strike, and the brakes on each.

What Shenzhen can and cannot buy, and why China’s leverage is over a test, not a strike.

All nine indicators, ranked, with status, tripwire, warning time and the three to watch first.

Four scenarios to December 6, with odds, and the plain case under which we are wrong.

What it means for oil, war-risk cover, Hormuz’s two routes and Iran’s land trade, plus the dates to hold and the ledger.

Built for anyone who prices risk, reports on the region, or would rather know a week before the headlines.

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