Iran’s ambassador in Islamabad said on Saturday that Tehran remains open to talks with Washington under the June Islamabad memorandum. Openness is not movement. The channel is open, and nothing is in it. What is moving is freight: 14 Russian cargo planes into Iran by Pepe Escobar’s count, contents unknown, and Iranian fuel still crossing into Pakistan, by the account of a senior Pakistani military official who also told our host what Islamabad would do if war comes. Almost none of it can yet be seen, and all of it meets the same window: the fortnight after November 3.

One correction to our own recording: the Bushehr denial was attributed on air to the Russian foreign ministry’s spokeswoman. The statement we can locate is the Russian embassy’s in Tehran.

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