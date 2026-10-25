Iran’s ambassador in Islamabad said on Saturday that Tehran remains open to talks with Washington under the June Islamabad memorandum. Openness is not movement. The channel is open, and nothing is in it. What is moving is freight: 14 Russian cargo planes into Iran by Pepe Escobar’s count, contents unknown, and Iranian fuel still crossing into Pakistan, by the account of a senior Pakistani military official who also told our host what Islamabad would do if war comes. Almost none of it can yet be seen, and all of it meets the same window: the fortnight after November 3.
One correction to our own recording: the Bushehr denial was attributed on air to the Russian foreign ministry’s spokeswoman. The statement we can locate is the Russian embassy’s in Tehran.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
The closed door, word for word. What Ghalibaf told Pakistan’s army chief in Tehran, the seven conditions that have not moved by a word, and the two men our host says now decide whether any deal happens.
Pakistan’s line, in the official’s own words. The corridors, the payment (”we have found a way”), the sanctions formula, and what he said Pakistan would supply Iran in a war. Then what the public record can and cannot confirm.
Fourteen planes, one Il-76 at Bushehr, no manifest. Moscow’s on-the-record denial, a Russian workforce that is rising rather than leaving, and why Bushehr is now a targeting question.
The Gulf backstop. What our host says Qatar told Islamabad, why Escobar calls Qatar “the new IMF,” and where Pakistan’s Saudi commitment actually stops.
Nine indicators, ranked, and three weighted scenarios for the window that opens November 3, with the exact development that would prove this assessment wrong.
What it means if you price Hormuz war risk, Pakistan’s two LPG prices, its winter LNG gap or Russian barrels in a contract, and the three dates to hold.