Tehran has repeated its terms and Washington says a decision is coming. The record shows neither side willing to move first, and each paying on a different clock.

The standoff over the Strait of Hormuz is a deadlock about who moves first, not a collapse of talks, and it is running on three clocks that do not match. Iran’s economic clock is the fastest. Washington’s military clock is the slowest. The danger sits in the gap.

Iran’s terms have not moved, and neither has Washington’s

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi put the offer on the record on September 25: Iran reopens the strait within seven days if the United States lifts the blockade, returns frozen funds and waives oil sanctions. Trump rejected it the next day. On October 4, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the strait stays closed until Iran’s seven conditions under the Islamabad memorandum are met https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/10/4/iran-says-strait-of-hormuz-to-remain-closed-until-us-meets-conditions .

Washington has not moved either. After Axios reported he was open to easing sanctions for nuclear progress, Trump denied offering anything, and on October 3 he said a decision on Iran is coming. The dispute is sequence: Iran wants the blockade and sanctions lifted first, and Washington wants the strait opened first. All of this is established.

Here our reporting and the public record part ways. Our reporting says Iran turned down the proposal Washington relayed through Qatar. The public record shows Tehran repeating its terms, and an aggregator of limited provenance, relaying Iranian media, says Tehran is still reviewing a U.S. roadmap that would bring nuclear talks forward. Neither the proposal nor any formal reply has been published. Iran’s position is established. A formal rejection is not.

Our reporting also says Trump will not accept because accepting would mean he lost. His refusal is established. That reason is not. In our judgment the gap is as much about face as about terms, and it has a date: November 3.

The landing is a claim, not a finding

Our reporting carries a claim that Iranian planners expect an Israeli-assisted landing of 5,000 paratroopers on the islands near the strait, met by 50,000 Iranian troops. That is a claim about what one side believes, not a finding about what the other intends.

The public record does not show it. In March the Pentagon sent 2,000 to 3,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne and two Marine units, and analysts have debated seizing Abu Musa, the Tunbs, Larak and Qeshm, islands the Revolutionary Guard has fortified. No public reporting shows 5,000 paratroopers, an Israeli ground role or a 50,000-troop Iranian force. We searched two ways inside our research limit and are recording the gap, not filling it. Not established.

One baseline change: 2 carriers are in theater, not 3, with more than 50,000 U.S. troops. The Roosevelt carrier group and the Makin Island amphibious group left San Diego on September 27 and 28 and are due about late November with 9,000 to 10,000 sailors and Marines https://www.stripes.com/branches/navy/2026-10-02/makin-island-middle-east-iran-strikes-november-23032862.html , and the Roosevelt may relieve a carrier rather than join one. The timing fits an option after the election. It is not evidence of a plan.

Iran’s clock is fast. Washington’s is slow.

Iran’s economic clock runs fastest. Preliminary satellite data reported by Bloomberg show Iran loaded no crude in September under the blockade https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-10-01/iran-loaded-no-oil-onto-tankers-last-month-as-us-blockade-bites , and the rial is at a record low. Washington’s political clock runs to November 3, with U.S. gasoline above $4.40, a seasonal record, and Brent near $102 on October 2. Its military clock is slowest: the ships that make a campaign credible arrive about late November.

Our reporting says Iran is confident it can deny the strait for at least six more months. The record supports its resolve: the Guard struck 3 dark tankers on September 29 and 30. It does not support six months, and the traffic data conflict, with 132 transits counted in the week to September 27 against one report of September crude flow near 16.5 million barrels a day. We have not reconciled them. Endurance is disputed. Resolve is not.

In Yemen, a lost coast is not a lost country

Ansar Allah took Yemen’s west coast and Mokha by September 10. Our reporting says it is on course to take all of Yemen within weeks. The public record is narrower. The coastal defenses collapsed within hours, but Al Jazeera reports government forces holding in Taiz and Lahj, and the Washington Examiner reported on October 4 that terrain, air power and local resistance have checked the advance. A Saudi-backed push by up to 100,000 Yemeni troops is planned, not launched.

The advance is partly established. The takeover timeline is disputed. The pressure on Riyadh is established: Ansar Allah has blockaded Saudi shipping since July 20. The coast fell in hours. Whether the inland lines can fall as fast is the open question.

The deadlock is the finding. What follows from it is a narrower question: which clock runs out first, and what would show it before it does.

Below the wall are the 10 indicators, ranked, each with its status at cutoff, the observable that would trip it and the warning it buys, and the three we would watch first; four scenarios to November 3 with explicit weights; the case under which this assessment is wrong; what the picture means if you are pricing freight, war risk, energy or Saudi exposure, including which figures belong in a contract and which do not; a deep read of the sequencing dispute, the force flow and Riyadh’s choice; and today’s ledger, with the six items we still cannot resolve.

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