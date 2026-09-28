Ground War With Iran? Why Pravin Sawhney Won't Rule It Out,If Trump Invades Iran, He Cannot Win

Iran has named conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Pravin Sawhney explains how the message reportedly moved through mediators, why Washington has not clearly answered, and why he believes the US military option may be narrower than it appears.

This episode separates the public record from reporting and analysis. Sawhney discusses the reported conditions — including the naval blockade, oil-sale sanctions, frozen assets and a ceasefire — and argues that the Strait of Hormuz is being used as a bargaining instrument. The route through Qatar and Pakistan is presented as attributed reporting from the conversation, not as an independently established diplomatic agreement.

The conversation then moves to the nuclear question, the risk of a ground war, the effect on global energy and the regional role of China, Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement. A later section includes host-attributed claims from Islamabad and Tehran. Those claims are labelled as unverified or not independently confirmed where appropriate; the guest also challenges the implication that nuclear capability equals a decision to build a bomb.

Recorded with Pravin Sawhney and Zulfiqar Ali. Subscribe for independent, source-disciplined geopolitical analysis and follow-up reporting as the week develops.#Iran #Hormuz #Geopolitics #China #Trump #WestAsia #EnergySecurity #PravinSawhney #TransitionProtocol