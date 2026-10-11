Einar Tangen:"Be Prepared for an October Surprise”Trump Has Run Out of Off-Ramps on Iran

Is President Donald Trump running out of options in Iran? On *Transition Protocol*, host Zulfiqar Ali speaks with Einar Tangen, an American analyst who has lived in Beijing for 22 years, about the growing risks of escalation and the possibility of an unexpected move in the coming weeks.



Tangen argues that Trump's own rhetoric has left him politically and militarily trapped, making a negotiated settlement increasingly difficult. He warns that the next move could be an **“October Surprise”** — potentially an invasion or a false-flag event. This is Tangen's analysis, not inside information or confirmation of an actual military plan.



The conversation also examines the strategic risks of a potential U.S. landing on islands near the Strait of Hormuz. The scenario comes from the host's sources in Tehran and Islamabad and remains unconfirmed. Tangen explains why, in his assessment, an island seized in such an operation would be extremely difficult to hold under missile attack.



The discussion explores Iran's reported seven-day ceasefire proposal, the diplomatic options available to Washington, and the political consequences of prolonging the conflict. It also considers evidence that could challenge the prediction, including reporting that Trump expected to resume bombing after the November midterm elections.



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