Deal That Could Save MBS or End the House of Saud MBS Can’t Win War Signing Could End His Dynasty.

A Pakistani officer in Riyadh walked into a meeting and found Israeli military intelligence there. Here is what they want.

Pravin Sawhney — defence and geopolitical analyst, India — joins Zulfiqar Ali for a three-front briefing on Ukraine, Iran and the Saudi–Ansar Allah war, and the one date that ties them together: 3 November.

16:58 — Inside a room in Riyadh (the host’s sources)

36:24 — Iran’s toll on Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon’s undersea cables

41:03 — Can the House of Saud survive signing?

What you’ll learn:

— What Israel wants from Saudi Arabia, in Pravin Sawhney’s assessment, and why both men say signing the Abraham Accords would end the House of Saud.

— Why, according to the host, no Pakistani government could fight beside Israel — and what the Saudi–Pakistan–Türkiye defence arrangement is for.

— Iran’s plan for permits and fees on the undersea internet cables under the Strait of Hormuz, and the threat Sawhney says comes with it.

— Why, according to the host’s sources in Islamabad and Tehran, Washington wants Israel to go first — and Israel wants Washington before its 27 October election.

— Sawhney’s three calls: Ukraine ending after the Trump–Putin diesel deal, escalation with Iran after the US midterms, and a widening Saudi–Ansar Allah war.

Sourcing note: “Israel in Riyadh” is the host’s reporting — a Pakistani officer’s account relayed through Islamabad. Israel–Saudi intelligence co-operation through CENTCOM was reported by Ynet and Israel Hayom on 15 September. The Abraham Accords “price” is Pravin Sawhney’s assessment. Iran’s cable-fee plan was reported by Iranian state-linked media in May 2026; the threat to data centres and the $2 trillion figure are Sawhney’s and have not been independently confirmed. Trump announced the Putin call and diesel deal on 9 October; the G7 agreed on 2 October to release up to 100 million barrels of strategic stocks, including diesel.

#SaudiArabia #Israel #Iran #MBS #StraitOfHormuz #PravinSawhney #Midterms2026 #TransitionProtocol