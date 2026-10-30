David Gibbs:The Iran Strikes Have Begun. A War Historian on Why Trump Couldn’t Leave,NO EXIT

Trump can’t win the war in Iran, and he can’t walk away from it without a defeat he could not survive politically, says war historian David Gibbs (University of Arizona). That leaves escalation — a decision the US system gives to one man alone — and Gibbs argues Trump is not the exception but the rule in America’s long line of presidential wars. Host Zulfiqar Ali brings a readout from Iranian contacts: Trump is “95% ready” to strike again after the midterms.

On 15 October President Trump said he would not use nuclear weapons against Iran; David Gibbs’s view of what happens if a renewed strike fails is his analysis.

— 22:46 Can’t win: “There’s no real strategy of victory,” Gibbs says.

— 27:02 Can’t leave: why walking away means a defeat Trump “could not recover from… politically”.

— 29:36 One man: the Constitution, the purge of generals, and who decides.

— 10:29 The rule, not the exception: every president since 1945 but one, by Gibbs’s count, had a war.

What you’ll learn: why a historian thinks a renewed strike cannot produce a US victory · why leaving is politically impossible · what escalation means and who alone can order it · who pays — from American living standards to the Gulf’s water · why Gibbs sees an even greater nuclear risk in Ukraine · how close a new strike is, according to Iranian sources · what the Vietnam war teaches about how wars like this end.

Sourcing note: The 95%/99% figures and the account of Iran’s preparations are our host’s own sourcing from Iranian and Pakistani contacts and cannot be independently verified. The “Mark 10” missiles mentioned at 18:30 could not be identified. Public record: the Tehran meeting of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye took place on 26 October; the Wall Street Journal reported on 28 October that Gulf governments were told to prepare for a US campaign after the midterms; Israel’s 27 October election left neither bloc with a majority; recent polls show 54–71% of Americans opposed to the war or saying it was not worth fighting (not “three-fourths”).#Iran #Trump #IranWar #EndlessWars #NuclearWeapons #Midterms2026 #DavidGibbs #TransitionProtocol