7-minute read · Free: what the vote changed, what it did not, and our most likely outcome to Shenzhen · Paid: the watch list, our full odds, the dates, and why Moscow called Tehran’s security chief

On Tuesday, Democrats took both chambers of Congress. The first reading everywhere, our own broadcast included, was that American voters had just stopped a wider war with Iran. They did not. The vote limits how long this war can run, not what happens this week. Three clocks that no ballot touches decide the next fortnight:

a 36-hour window in Doha;

a third carrier still in the South China Sea;

an Israeli mandate deadline on November 11.

And in Tehran, our reporting is that Vladimir Putin spent about an hour and a half on the phone with Iran’s security chief. Moscow has said nothing about it.

Our read in 30 seconds

The war cost the President his Congress, not his war powers. The new Congress sits on January 3, and he has promised to veto what it sends.

The plan for a Wednesday strike is missing a carrier. Two are on station. The third is about two weeks out, on our estimate.

Tehran set its price and held its fire. Iran has reported no fire on US forces since November 2.

Moscow called, but we cannot yet say what stands behind the call. We hold it as our reporting, not yet established.

Our most likely outcome to the Shenzhen summit on November 18 is that the Doha window lapses and nothing breaks, at about 45 percent. The other 55 percent splits three ways, and one of them is a strike before the third carrier arrives.

Congress flipped. The strike window did not close.

The war was on the ballot, and Trump says so

The result is established. Seven Senate seats changed hands, Maine among them, where Troy Jackson unseated Susan Collins. On Al Jazeera’s and CNBC’s count, Democrats hold at least 54 seats, with Alaska 1,677 votes apart and Mississippi uncalled. AP called the House early Wednesday.

About six in ten voters told the AP Voter Poll that the Iran action was wrong; NBC’s exit poll put it at 62 percent. Trump conceded the point himself: “I think a part of it was Iran.”

On our broadcast, Pepe Escobar called it regime change in Washington, inflicted from Tehran. The record supports a narrower claim.

The war cost the President his Congress. It has not yet cost him his war powers.

His next sentence explains why: “They’ll send over things that are insane. And I’ll veto them.” The new Congress sits on January 3, and Representative Ted Lieu’s day-one bill “to end the Iran war” meets that veto. Until then, Democrats hold only one lever: the funding resolution that expires on December 11. It works only if they will let it lapse in wartime. That is our judgment: moderate confidence on direction, low on timing.

A Congress that has not been sworn in cannot defund anything.

Wednesday’s strike plan is missing a carrier

The New York Times reported, as carried by the Times of Israel, that the CENTCOM plan allows strikes “as early as Wednesday evening,” on moonless nights, with three carriers on station. CENTCOM has said nothing.

Two carriers are there: the Washington and the Bush, in the Arabian Sea per USNI on November 2. The Roosevelt, per Fox on Wednesday morning, is “transiting the South China Sea toward the Middle East.” On our estimate it is about two weeks out. The Navy has given no date.

Trump keeps both doors open. To the Financial Times he said: “locked and loaded if we need to go, but there may be no reason for it.” To Fox on election night: “maybe I will or maybe I won’t.” The Wall Street Journal, which we have not read directly, reports that he “leaned toward” a large attack.

One qualification travels with that. On November 2, US officials say, an IRGC missile was fired at a US fighter near Qeshm, and the United States struck the launcher. Trump called it a “minor attack” that “wasn’t war.” It needed no third carrier.

The missing carrier rules out a campaign this week. It does not rule out a strike.

Tehran answered with a price list, then Moscow called

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, called the US reply “not convincing” on Tuesday. He said Washington “must fully and explicitly address Iran’s seven conditions.” Iran has reported no fire on US forces since November 2. That is a government setting its price while holding fire.

The list itself is not fixed in public. Reuters names three conditions, the Jerusalem Post six, and one outlet seven.

Leader Mojtaba Khamenei answered the vote on Wednesday morning. Those who “still harbor even the slightest hope that the behavior of the hegemonic system might change” are “seriously mistaken.” Should attacks be repeated, he said, “the war’s scope will become much wider.”

The talks clock is short. An official briefed on the discussions told Reuters that the mediators had made a “new suggestion” and expected feedback “within the next 36 hours.” That window closes at about 00:00 UTC Thursday, which is 4 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday. Qatar’s spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, reports “no concrete breakthrough.”

Then Moscow. Our privileged reporting is that Vladimir Putin spoke with Rezaei for about 95 minutes, on Putin’s initiative. He offered support in all respects, which was described as ongoing. We have not independently established it.

The public record has one side only: a Fars readout on November 2, relayed by Russian wires, and no Kremlin readout in two days. Iran International’s headline, “Putin’s rare phone call,” implies that Putin made the call without establishing it.

What we could not establish is what “support in all respects” means: words, parts or protection.

Moscow placed the call. What stands behind it is the open question.

Corrections, free as always

From our broadcast today:

The call’s length. We gave it as 97 minutes; our written reporting says about 95.

Rezaei’s answer. We said he “formally rejected” the US offer. His words are “not convincing.”

The November 4 date. We said one Pentagon scenario pointed to November 4. We found no public report of that. The public report is the NYT line: strikes possible “as early as Wednesday evening.”

The Gulf states. We said they have told Tehran they will not join further strikes. That is not in our written reporting. On the record, the Gulf Cooperation Council asked Russia on October 18 to press Iran to halt attacks.

Calls from Beijing and Islamabad. We reported follow-up calls to Rezaei from both, coordinated with Moscow. There is no public readout, and we cannot establish them.

Toll-free tankers. We said Chinese, Indian, Iraqi and Pakistani tankers pass Hormuz without paying the toll. We have not established that.

From our earlier reporting:

The 36-hour window. It belongs to Reuters’ unnamed official, not Qatar’s spokesman.

“Defensive.” For Qeshm, this is the word of unnamed US officials, not Trump’s.

Al-Ansari’s wording. He said “in close coordination with Pakistan,” not “working closely with Islamabad.”

The House call. AP did call the House, early Wednesday. Our earlier “not yet” was wrong.

The NPT. One NPT motion awaits Iran’s speaker, not the “ten bills” we carried.

What paid members get today

The watch list. The three signals to watch first, in plain English, plus all 10 indicators, each with its status, tripwire and warning time.

Our full odds to Shenzhen: four weighted scenarios, published before the Doha window closes so you can grade us.

A dated timeline. From Thursday’s 00:00 UTC deadline through Israel’s mandate, the Abu Dhabi talks, Shenzhen, December 11 and January 3.

What we are hearing: why Moscow called the security chief rather than the president; what Beijing, Islamabad, Tehran and the Gulf capitals are each protecting; why the Israeli deadline sits on top of the strike window.

If you are pricing this: war risk, freight, crude and LNG, and which of today’s figures belong in a contract.

If strikes begin, paid members get a short flash briefing in their inbox within hours, with what our reporting says and what to watch next.

The Doha window closes tonight and the third carrier is at sea. Get the watch list and our full odds for $5 a month or $60 a year: subscribe here.