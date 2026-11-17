9-minute read · Free: why this has become a forever war, what changed on Sunday, and where our own broadcast went too far · Paid: what three carriers do and don’t change, why neither side will move first, eight indicators and our odds to December 6

“It looks like we’re sort of stuck in a forever war in the Middle East,” the war historian David Gibbs told our program on Friday. American presidents, he said, “often start wars they can’t win, and then continue them for years, without any conclusive results.”

Two days later, the USS Theodore Roosevelt sailed into Central Command’s waters. It was sent to relieve the USS George Washington. The Washington has not left (The National).

That makes three American carriers off Iran, and about 53,000 US troops in the region, according to one source. That is not a decision to escalate. It is a decision not to leave. And from the inside, that is exactly what a forever war looks like.

Our scorecard: what we said, and what happened November 9, we said: if the George Washington stays after the Roosevelt arrives, there are three carriers, “and that is a decision.” Sunday: the Roosevelt arrived, and the Washington stayed. Called.

November 10 and 11, we said: no deal by Friday, November 13, with pressure without war as the favorite. Called correctly.

November 15, we said: work goes on with no test and no strike is most likely to December 6. So far: on track. We publish our calls before events and grade them here, in public, misses included. The 60-second version Can’t win: a wider air campaign is limited by munitions, and Iran has shown it can make the Gulf pay for any strike.

Can’t leave: neither capital will move first. Washington keeps the blockade until Iran talks nuclear; Iran keeps Hormuz until the blockade goes.

Sunday changed the force, not the decision: three carriers, and a long Israeli cabinet meeting with no formal decision reported.

This week tests the way out: Araghchi in Muscat on Monday, Trump, Xi and Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday.

Our odds to December 6, and the indicator to watch first, are in the paid briefing.

Can’t Win. Can’t Leave.

A war the historians recognize

Gibbs has spent his career in declassified government records, and his case is not about one President’s temperament. Donald Trump’s style is erratic, he says, but the pattern is older than him. Afghanistan ran for almost two decades, under both parties. Ukraine, in his view, is drifting the same way. Leaders start wars they cannot finish, and then find that ending them costs more politically than continuing them.

That last part is the trap. Gibbs reads the President as unwilling “to accept the humiliation of walking away.” The war is now in its ninth month. It has a ceasefire on paper in some places, a naval blockade in force, limited strikes that nobody fully acknowledges, and no endgame either side will name in public.

Why winning is off the table

Gibbs doubts Washington could mount a large conventional campaign even if it chose to, because the munitions may not be there. That is his judgment, not an established fact. But it fits the shape of this autumn: plans for a short, intense campaign were reported to Gulf allies in late October, and no campaign followed after the November 3 vote.

The other half is what Iran can do in reply. Iran has already shown it can reach Gulf energy and shipping. A wider American strike would invite a wider answer, aimed at the infrastructure, including the desalination plants, that the Gulf states depend on. Gibbs is blunt that Iran would call that counter-escalation, and that “escalation leads to counter-escalation.”

A war you can’t win at an acceptable price is a war you manage. Managing it is how it becomes permanent.

Why leaving is off the table too

Here is the trap in its plainest form. Washington keeps the blockade until Tehran negotiates the nuclear file. Tehran keeps its grip on Hormuz until the blockade and sanctions go. Each is a state refusing to give up its leverage before it sees what it gets in return.

Both want to move second, and for the same reason. The last time each moved first, under the Islamabad memorandum signed in June, it did not hold. Hormuz closed again within days, strikes resumed in July, and the blockade came back.

Nothing since has broken that. After meeting Qatar’s prime minister on November 9, the President kept what he called the “status quo,” blockade included. The Wall Street Journal reports that Vice President JD Vance is weighing face-to-face talks with Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei. Tehran says no direct talks until Washington gives its final answer to Iran’s proposal.

Update, since Sunday: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held mediation talks in Islamabad and flew on to Muscat. A representative of the Supreme Leader in the Revolutionary Guards said the Strait of Hormuz is under “full Iranian control,” Fars reported (Newsquawk).

Each side is waiting for the other to blink. Three carriers are what waiting looks like.

Why the public hasn’t stopped it yet

Gibbs’s hope is Vietnam. Then, he says, both parties backed the war for years, until the public “rose up and said no” and forced an exit. He thinks a similar moment is coming, driven by prices and living standards. He even argues that an economic crisis would be better than a nuclear one, if that is what it takes to break the cycle.

The first signs are real. The Iran war was a factor in the November 3 midterms, and about six in ten voters called the Iran action wrong in the AP’s voter survey. But Gibbs does not expect Congress’s new Democratic majority to cut off funding. The leadership, he says, is “just as committed” to the war’s logic as the other party. His bet is on pressure from below, not from the leadership.

Voters can change who sits in Congress. So far they have not changed what the war is for.

From the paid briefing, free today: indicator No. 1 of 8 Israel’s decision posture. This trips on a cabinet readout authorizing action, reserve call-ups or airspace closures. Sunday: the security cabinet held an extended discussion on Iran at military headquarters in Tel Aviv. No formal decision was reported, and two Israeli sources say Netanyahu and the chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, reached the same conclusions (Jerusalem Post). It buys hours to days of warning. It ranks first because Israel holds the live decision, and because three US carriers now make an Israeli strike easier to protect. That is one of eight. The other seven, ranked, and the three to watch first are in the paid briefing below.

Corrections, free as always

Several claims on Friday’s broadcast need correcting. Iran has not received four S-400 batteries; what we can support is a reported Russian agreement to one battery, with no verified delivery. We found no Iranian, Revolutionary Guards or Russian claim of Mach-10, multiple-warhead missiles “locked on” European targets; the viral video behind that story was rated misleading by the fact-checker Misbar in October, and shows a Russian missile being loaded in 2021. The share of voters against the war was about six in ten, not three-fourths. Our broadcast also reported that Iran expected a possible US nuclear strike on the Pickaxe Mountain site and took precautions around it; we have found nothing in the public record to support that, and we are not carrying it as fact. And Professor Gibbs teaches at the University of Arizona, not Arizona State, as we said on air.

So does anything break the deadlock?

This week offers two tests of a way out: Araghchi’s talks in Muscat on Monday and the Trump–Xi–Putin meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday, where the President is expected to raise the war. Behind both sits Israel’s caretaker window, which closes on December 6.

We see four ways the next three weeks go:

Work continues under blockade, with no test and no strike. A US or Israeli strike on nuclear or weapons sites. De-escalation that freezes the work. Declared breakout.

Our odds on all four, and what the third carrier does to them, are for paid subscribers. One of them is more likely than the other three combined.

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Inside the paid briefing (what you unlock below)

What three carriers change, and what they don’t, and why the Washington’s stay matters more than the Roosevelt’s arrival.

Why each side insists on moving second, and the one kind of guarantee that could break it.

Russia’s role, graded claim by claim: insurance, not a shield.

Can the public end this war? Gibbs’s Vietnam test, set against the December 11 funding vote.

All eight indicators, ranked, with what trips each one and how much warning it gives.

Our odds to December 6, what would prove us wrong, and how to price it, plus the full ledger.

Built for anyone who prices risk, reports on the region, or would rather know a week before the headlines.

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