Washington declined a Yemen war it reportedly approved. An exit is being built through Pakistan, and it has until the carriers arrive in November.

This week’s headline is a third American carrier group. The more consequential decision is one the President reportedly made and then reversed.

An exit is being built around that reversal, through Beijing and Islamabad, and the public record already shows most of its parts.

The escalation Washington declined was in Yemen

After Ansar Allah struck Riyadh and claimed a strike at Yanbu, the Crown Prince asked the President for help. Reuters and others reported that Washington declined and is offering intelligence and targeting support instead. The New York Times reported that Trump first approved strikes, then reversed the order; that rests on one account and is unconfirmed by the White House.

On September 30 the Crown Prince pledged “every possible effort to reduce escalation,” while promising a firm response to attack.

Ansar Allah has not followed. The Saudi-led coalition says a drone on September 29 knocked out a transformer serving the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, two weeks after one was downed south of Makkah. That ends a lull we had read in strikes on the Kingdom, and we have withdrawn it.

Washington has declined the Yemen war once. The holy cities are where it will be asked again.

Beijing is building the exit, and Pakistan is holding the door

Our reporting holds that China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has been working with Pakistan’s senior military and political leadership to give the President and the Crown Prince a way out before the next round, with Pakistan an active partner. Moderate confidence: the channel is confirmed, the purpose fits the record, one piece is missing.

Wang Yi has met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the record. On September 16 he urged Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to return to the Islamabad memorandum while Munir pressed Araghchi to halt Ansar Allah’s strikes on Saudi energy sites. Reuters, citing three Iranian sources, reported that Riyadh asked Beijing for help and Beijing asked Tehran to restrain Ansar Allah. Xinhua reports that Xi Jinping pressed the same memorandum on Trump on September 24 https://www.turkiyetoday.com/world/xi-urges-us-iran-to-resume-talks-to-end-war-at-white-house-meeting-with-trump-3228880 .

The missing piece: we found no record of Wang Yi contact with Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or Dar after September 16. That line stays open.

Pakistan’s limits are clearer. Our reporting says it will not take up arms against Ansar Allah and will not police the U.S. flight ban on Iran. On aviation, behavior confirms it: high confidence. Treasury designated all 27 remaining Iranian airlines on September 8 https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0623 ; the wind-down expired on September 23. The UAE suspended Iranian flights; Tehran’s main airport still lists flights to Pakistan. Islamabad has said nothing.

A senior Iranian official has threatened to make airports in complying states “unusable.” Separately, the September 30 cockpit attack on flydubai flight FZ1073 is unattributed, and we draw no link to Iran.

On Ansar Allah, Pakistan’s public posture points the other way: Munir joined an emergency Makkah pact meeting in late September, and Islamabad has pledged to defend the Kingdom. No Pakistani combat has been reported. Both hold while the pledge stays defensive.

Pakistan is holding two doors open, and both stay open only while nobody forces it to choose.

Tehran leans on Islamabad, and still uses Doha

Our reporting holds that Tehran has little faith in Qatar as a go-between, sees it as closer to Washington, and counts on Pakistan to argue Iran’s case. The Pakistan half fits the record: Iran’s foreign ministry calls Pakistan “the mediator,” with Qatar assisting if needed.

The public record disagrees on Qatar. Tehran took Washington’s answer in Doha, and Axios reports Qatari mediators frustrated with both capitals rather than aligned with one. We keep both readings. A channel can be used without being trusted.

Our reporting also holds that Beijing has cleared Iranian retaliation in advance should Washington look to be preparing any new invasion. We found no public trace of it, and Beijing publicly urges restraint. It is unconfirmed, and we grade it that way.

Hormuz is a gate, and the third carrier is a November story

The Revolutionary Guard navy declared the strait closed to unauthorized passage on September 28. UKMTO has since reported ships struck on September 28 and 29 and a tanker burning on October 1 https://www.arabtimesonline.com/news/tanker-catches-fire-after-being-struck-by-unknown-projectile-in-strait-of-hormuz-ukmto/ . Brent sits near $107.

It is a gate, not a wall. Kpler puts September flows at about 7.4 million barrels a day, against 18.8 million before the war, while an AIS tracking count logged one transit on September 27 against a baseline of 85 a day. The difference is dark and Iran-approved traffic. Our reporting says Tehran will hold the strait whatever Washington orders: high confidence on intent, moderate on capability, and untested, since the United States has not struck Iran since September 1.

Commentary this week has three carriers already in place. The Wall Street Journal reports a third carrier group and about 10,000 personnel arriving by the end of November, when the President reportedly expects to resume bombing. USNI reports the Theodore Roosevelt sailed to relieve the George Washington: three carriers only if the Washington stays.

October is about Yemen. November is about Iran.

The next question is whether the exit holds through the eight weeks before the reinforcements arrive, and what would close it first. Below: the deep read on why Pakistan is the hinge, Ansar Allah the currency and November the real clock; the 10 indicators, ranked, each with its status, tripwire and warning time, and the three to watch first; four weighted scenarios to October 31; the case under which we are wrong; what it means for war risk, freight, Gulf energy and Pakistani counterparty exposure, including which Hormuz figure belongs in a contract; and the ledger: two items resolved, five regraded, nine open, and how our scenario weights moved.