Netanyahu’s Abu Dhabi visit is confirmed and Tehran’s anger is public. The guest list that matters is not, and Iran is still using the Qatari channel.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s secret visit to Abu Dhabi on September 27 is confirmed, and so is Tehran’s anger about it. Who else was in the room is not, and Iran’s own conduct since says it has not acted on the worst answer.

The visit is established. The roster is not.

On September 28 the UAE’s state news agency, WAM, confirmed that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had received him https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2026-09-28/uae-president-discussed-bilateral-relations-with-israels-netanyahu-state-news-agency-says . It is the first time the UAE has officially acknowledged a Netanyahu visit. In May it flatly denied an earlier one.

Three senior Israeli officials told Reuters the meeting ran about six hours and centered on Iran; AP’s account has an hour-long meeting inside a four-hour stay. The accounts differ on length and agree on subject. The visit and its Iran focus are established.

The wider session is where the record thins. Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan, in a report cleared by the military censor, said Netanyahu met officials of several states without ties to Israel after the bilateral, and that Libyan, Moroccan and Qatari aircraft, plus an Emirati government plane arriving from Riyadh, landed during the visit. Flight data cited by Il Foglio put a jet regularly used by Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of eastern Libya’s army, on the ground about 20 minutes after Netanyahu.

Then the record starts subtracting. Ynet reported a session with Saudi participation, then said it could not confirm the meeting took place. A senior Saudi official denied that Saudi Arabia or any other state attended. Jordan denied as well.

The 10-country roster now repeated as settled comes from one Israeli channel, Channel 14, four weeks before Israel’s election. Saudi Arabia is on it and denies being there. We are not adopting it. Four planes landed. That is a flight log, not a guest list.

Our reporting names the two states that would matter most

Our own reporting, which the public record only partly supports, holds that Netanyahu also met representatives of Qatar, Oman, Libya and Morocco, and that Tehran is very angry about it and determined to stop those states from derailing its effort to shrink American and Israeli influence in the region.

Libya and Morocco are partly supported, on circumstantial aircraft evidence alone. Oman appears on one channel’s list and nowhere else; we have not confirmed it.

Qatar is where our reporting and the public record disagree, and we are publishing both. A Qatari military plane in Kan’s account fits our reporting. But Ynet has withdrawn the account that named Qatar, and on September 29 Qatar’s prime minister called Netanyahu a war criminal.

We found no statement from Qatar, Oman, Morocco or the eastern Libyan authorities confirming or denying attendance. That is a gap, not a confirmation.

Libya and Morocco at that table would matter at the margin. Qatar and Oman at that table would be a different story: they are the two Gulf channels Tehran uses to talk to its adversaries.

Tehran is angry. It still went to Doha.

On September 29, Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the trip, warned of very dangerous consequences from Israel’s presence in the region, and urged neighbors not to let their territory be used against other states https://en.mehrnews.com/news/248197/Iran-condemns-Netanyahu-s-visit-to-UAE . It named no Arab state and did not directly criticize the UAE. The anger is established. That Tehran is set on blocking the four states our reporting names is consistent with what we can see, and unconfirmed.

That evening, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi collected Washington’s answer from Qatari mediators in Doha. An official briefed on the talks told Reuters the dispute is now over the order of steps, not the steps themselves https://iranwire.com/en/news/158298-reuters-tehran-receives-us-response-to-seven-day-plan-via-qatari-mediators/ . The text sets a seven-day trust-building period aimed at an enhanced version of the June memorandum Pakistan brokered. That account rests on one unnamed official, so we hold it at moderate confidence.

The template is Islamabad’s. The courier is Doha. Anger is a statement. Using the Qatari channel the same evening is a decision.

Two facts that cut against a calm reading

The negotiation has not quieted the strait. UKMTO reported 3 vessels struck in Hormuz on September 29, including a crude tanker. The same day Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said no regional infrastructure would be safe if Iran cannot sell its oil. That is established as a declared position.

One line in our own reporting needs a qualification. We have held that Pakistan would not engage militarily against Ansar Allah. On September 29 its defense minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, pledged whatever means are available to defend the Kingdom. No Pakistani combat action has been reported, so Pakistan’s conduct still matches our reporting and its declared posture does not; we have regraded the line. Our reporting that Islamabad is making progress between Riyadh and Ansar Allah has no public trace, and we have not confirmed it.

Islamabad wrote the framework Washington just answered. It is now also promising to defend one side of a war our reporting says it is helping to end.

That is what is true today: a confirmed visit, an unproven roster, an angry Tehran still working through Doha, and a negotiation narrowed to sequence. The next question is whether Tehran’s anger reaches the channel it depends on before its reply does, and what that means for anyone exposed to the Gulf. Below: why two of the four names outweigh the rest, and the alternative explanation we cannot exclude; the 10 indicators ranked, with each one’s status, tripwire and warning time, and the three to watch first; four weighted scenarios to October 30; the circumstance under which this assessment is wrong; what it means for Hormuz war risk, Emirati exposure, energy and the dates to hold; and today’s ledger, with three regradings, a scorecard on our last call and the 11 items still open.