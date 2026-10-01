"America Will End"Pravin Sawhney on Trump's Two Bad Options in Iran WAR OR RETREAT BOTH COST AMERICA

Netanyahu flew to Abu Dhabi on 27 September. Defence analyst Pravin Sawhney says it was preparation for a Gulf without America — and our host’s sources in Tehran say anything that takes shape in the UAE will be hit first, deal or no deal.

The 30 September deadline has come and gone. In this conversation, Pravin Sawhney (editor, FORCE) and Transition Protocol host Zulfiqar Ali examine what Netanyahu is building if US forces leave West Asia, why the guest believes Trump loses whether he fights or withdraws, how Field Marshal Asim Munir and China are keeping Riyadh and Tehran connected, and why host and guest disagree on whether Iran strikes first.

Sourcing: Netanyahu’s 27 September visit to Abu Dhabi was reported by Reuters citing a senior Israeli official. Statements attributed to decision-makers in Tehran and Islamabad are the host’s own reporting from sources he does not name and have not been independently confirmed. Assessments of intent are the guest’s analysis. The flydubai incident was still developing at the time of recording.

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