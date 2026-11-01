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The United States and Iran are not far apart on what a settlement would contain. They are divided on who moves first, and that is a harder problem than it sounds. The earliest reported window for renewed US strikes opens Wednesday, November 4, the day after Americans vote. Iran has Vice President Vance’s letter and has not answered it in public. Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye have already chosen to talk to Tehran. As the historian Vijay Prashad told us from Mombasa on Saturday: “It’s not the issues. It’s who does what when.” If you are waiting to learn whether this week ends in a deal or a strike, that is the question to watch, because whoever moves first hands the other side the story that it won.

The 60-second version

The terms: Qatar carried a revised draft to Tehran. As reported, it links inspections at bombed nuclear sites with sanctions relief, direct talks and Hormuz transit, over about seven days. No jointly authenticated text exists.

The fight: Tehran wants frozen funds and the blockade first, and the nuclear file later. Washington wants nuclear engagement first.

The letter: President Trump says he authorized Vance’s outreach, framed as help with “medical supplies and various things”; Tasnim confirms receipt. Update, Saturday: Araghchi called it “a positive step” but said Iran has no plans to meet US officials.

The region: Saudi, Pakistani and Turkish envoys met Iranian counterparts in Tehran on October 26. No second round is set.

The clock: reported strike windows open from November 4, with more US forces arriving later in November. No strike order has been publicly established.

The deal is close. The first move is not.

The terms are mostly on the table

The framework under Qatar’s paper is older. The Islamabad memorandum of understanding, signed June 17, remains Tehran’s reference point despite the fighting since and disagreement over whether it still binds.

Beijing backed it in public. On September 16, Wang Yi urged Iran and the United States to “return to the Islamabad memorandum” and to reopen Hormuz. That is a stated Chinese position, not an inferred private assurance.

The argument is no longer about what. It is about when, and in what order.

Each side wants the other to spend its leverage first

Our own reporting, held with high confidence but not publicly confirmed, places Mohsen Rezaei at the center of Iran’s response, speaking for the Supreme Leader. As we understand it:

Washington must first show good faith in tangible form: return the frozen funds and lift the naval blockade.

Engagement would then run on the Islamabad framework, with Pakistan mediating.

The nuclear file would come later.

Washington’s public posture runs the other way: nuclear engagement before major concessions.

The blockade and the funds are Washington’s leverage; the nuclear file and Hormuz transit are Tehran’s. Each wants the other to give up its leverage first, and neither position is the neutral default. Iran signed a framework in June and was at war again soon after; proof before process is the lesson it drew. Washington’s nuclear-first demand is a bargaining position, not a law of nature.

Prashad put the mechanism in one image. “Who is going to blink first? Who is going to come out there first and say, we’ll do this, we’ll do that? Because then the other side is capable of saying, well, we won.” If Iran gives up its nuclear material first, Washington and Israel claim victory. If the United States “has to remove a couple of military bases or give Iran some of the money,” Tehran does.

America lost. Iran didn’t win.

That is why neither side will move, in Prashad’s analysis. The United States and Israel “lost because they couldn’t overthrow the government… You can lose a war without the other side having won it.” But Iran did not win either, he said: “They lost a lot of lives. The economy is taking a hit.” Iran “certainly checkmated the United States regarding strategy,” he added, “particularly in the Strait of” Hormuz. “No side wants to look like it lost. Which makes the timetable everything.”

The region has chosen to talk

On October 26, three envoys met Iranian counterparts in Tehran:

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman;

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir;

Türkiye’s intelligence chief, İbrahim Kalın.

Pakistan afterward expressed cautious optimism, and US envoy Tom Barrack publicly credited Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye with mediation. Prashad’s reading: “Saudi Arabia does not want another assault on Iran.” Riyadh is already absorbing Ansarallah attacks.

The question in the region is no longer whether to talk to Tehran. It is who will vouch for a sequence once talking produces one.

Corrections, free as always

Circulating claims: A figure of roughly 200 aircraft is unconfirmed and is not an independently identified strike package. The “Mach-10” video is older footage of a Russian Yars. The claim that a strike on Dimona would make all of Israel uninhabitable is unsupported.

Corrections to Saturday’s conversation: Lula was jailed in April 2018 under President Michel Temer and released in November 2019. His convictions were annulled in 2021. The Saudi-led intervention in Yemen began in March 2015, and the UN-brokered truce came in 2022. Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s August 4 Democratic Senate primary despite more than $30 million in AIPAC spending. He faces Mike Rogers on November 3.



So what happens in the two weeks after the vote?

We see three paths for the fortnight after November 3:

Holding pattern. Talks continue through Doha and Islamabad, with no authenticated text and no strike order, and the risk window rolls forward. Our ranking: for paid subscribers A simultaneous first step. A limited, same-window exchange of funds or blockade relief for inspections, certified by a third party. Our ranking: for paidsubscribers Resumed strikes. The order comes on or after November 4, and the diplomacy collapses. Our ranking: for paid subscribers

Only one of these is a path we would not write off, and Prashad’s warning about it is three words long. We publish the ranking before November 3 and grade it here, in public, whichever way it goes.

If someone you know thinks this is about terms, send them this.

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