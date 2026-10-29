Alex:UK Taxman Targets the Rich.Rome Tried This Your Savings Are Next,GULF’S $5T IN WESTERN BANKS

Britain’s tax office is writing to the wealthy. Alex Krainer says Rome did the same in 238 AD — and that ordinary savers come next.

— 11:56 The Gulf’s money: Krainer on why about $5 trillion parked in the Western system could be frozen like Russia’s.

— 40:08 Rome, 238 AD: the broke emperor who shook down his rich — and what happened next.

— 41:22 “Lower the bar”: why Krainer thinks the squeeze will reach anybody with savings.

What you’ll learn: why a former hedge-fund manager doubts the Gulf can bankroll anyone with money held in the West · what the freezing of Russia’s $300 billion means for every other country’s reserves · what HMRC’s letters to the wealthy have to do with the third-century crisis · which three currencies Krainer expects to hyperinflate · what he says households should do before it happens.

Sourcing note: “About $5 trillion” is Alex Krainer’s estimate; public estimates put Gulf sovereign-fund assets above $4 trillion in 2023, most of it invested in Western markets. No Gulf assets have been frozen; “frozen like Russia?” is his question. HMRC’s letters inviting the wealthiest to disclose trusts and assets were reported in September; the timing, number and “Wealthy Team” name are Krainer’s. “Your savings are next” and the inflation forecasts are his predictions, not financial advice. Our host’s report that Qatar has Pakistan’s back financially is his own sourcing and cannot be independently verified.

Also in this conversation: Brazil’s runoff (Lula 51.76%, Flávio Bolsonaro 48.24%); Israel’s Channel 12 report that the IDF chief pushed back on a Netanyahu order tied to Iran (Netanyahu called it “nonsense”); the Badr agreement signed in Doha on 21 October by Qatar, Türkiye, Pakistan and Indonesia#HMRC #FrozenAssets #Gulf #RomanEmpire #Inflation #Savings #AlexKrainer #TransitionProtocol