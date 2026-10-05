Alex Krainer:Stephen Miller & The Leaked Plot to Attack Iran WHO CONTROLS HIM?THE LEAKED PLOT

Why did Donald Trump attack Iran when conventional economic and strategic logic pointed in the opposite direction? In this explosive conversation, former hedge fund manager and geopolitical analyst Alex Krainer examines the forces behind the U.S.-Iran confrontation, the White House inner circle, and the ideological framework he believes is shaping Washington's Middle East policy.



Krainer explores the controversial theory that messianic and eschatological beliefs may help explain Trump's approach to Iran, alongside the influence of figures such as Stephen Miller and Jared Kushner. The conversation also examines leaked 2019 British diplomatic cables describing efforts to surround Trump with pro-war "whisperers" and push the administration toward confrontation with Iran.



The discussion goes far beyond Washington politics. Zulfiqar Ali and Alex Krainer examine Iran's reported 90% uranium enrichment decision, Iranian military doctrine, rejected diplomatic off-ramps involving Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir and China's President Xi Jinping, and the growing possibility of a wider regional conflict.



The conversation also looks at the failure of U.S. and Western military operations against Ansar Allah in Yemen, the strategic importance of the Bab-el-Mandeb, Iran's underground infrastructure and alleged tunnel capabilities, and why additional U.S. carrier deployments may not produce the strategic outcome Washington expects.#Trump #Iran #AlexKrainer #IranWar #USIran #MiddleEast #StephenMiller #Geopolitics #IranNuclear #TrumpIran #MiddleEastConflict #USForeignPolicy #Yemen #AnsarAllah #China #Pakistan #XiJinping #AsimMunir #StephenMiller #GeopoliticalAnalysis