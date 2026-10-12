Alex Krainer :“Led by a Lunatic”:Trump’s Enablers Are Looking for the Exit,HOLLOW SUIT TURNING COATS

Trump’s Iran war runs on bought loyalty — and, Alex Krainer argues, the people who were paid to carry it are starting to leave. The man running it, the enablers behind him, and the jets that never took off.

Financial analyst and former hedge fund manager Alex Krainer returns to Transition Protocol to explain a war that made no sense on any cost–benefit sheet — and who is actually carrying it out.

— The man running the war: the host on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the Isfahan mission; Krainer: “they can recognize a hollow suit… they’re being led by a lunatic.” (44:10)

— The enablers: “hollow men and women… no moral compass” in think tanks, media, the military and diplomacy — there for “pure opportunism”. (16:07)

— Turning coats: why paid loyalty lasts only while the war is winning. (20:48)

— Silver or lead: PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 29 September meetings in London with JPMorgan, Citi and Rothschild & Co — and Krainer’s reading of what was on the table. (26:13)

— The jets that never took off: the host’s sources in Pakistan’s military establishment on the NYT report. Pakistan’s information ministry has called that report “fake and fabricated.” (38:35)

Sourcing note: Krainer’s views are his analysis. The account of King Abdulaziz Air Base is the host’s own reporting. Iran says the Isfahan operation was a failed attempt to seize nuclear material; Washington describes it as a rescue of a downed F-15 crew member. Larry Ellison’s “best behavior” remark was made at Oracle’s analyst meeting in September 2024.#Hegseth #TrumpIranWar #AlexKrainer #Pakistan #Yemen #Iran #Geopolitics #TransitionProtocol