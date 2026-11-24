Will Trump sink the freighters? Iran plans to break the blockade with cargo, not missiles, and China’s cargo is on board.



05:45 Iran’s plan to run the blockade

10:07 China’s cargo and $5 gas: “completely on Trump”

27:58 The leaked UK cable on Trump’s “whisperers”



In this conversation, recorded in Monaco on 23 November 2026, analyst Alex Krainer joins Zulfiqar Ali to explain:

• Why Iran chose a non-violent blockade run, and what it denies Washington

• What a single sinking would do to oil, diesel and US gasoline prices

• Why Krainer believes Poland is being prepared as “Ukraine 2.0”

• What Vladimir Kara-Murza told MPs about how Russian governments fall

• Who has Trump’s ear: the 2019 Darroch cable on “flooding the zone” with “Trump whisperers”

• Why Krainer says the Kerch strike on the eve of the Shenzhen summit was meant to corner Trump (U.S. role? He says “apparent involvement”)

• Host Zulfiqar Ali’s first-hand account of the U.S. Treasury visit to King Faisal: said “lower,” meant “raise”?



CHAPTERS

00:00 Cold open: Iran’s dare

00:42 Monaco, Monday 23 November

01:40 A month of historic events

02:14 “Yalta 2” in Shenzhen — and Trump’s ship

02:54 Two systems of governance

03:32 The Economist’s “axis of malice”

05:45 Freighters, not missiles: Iran’s plan

06:25 A blockade is an act of war

07:05 How lethal are sanctions?

08:27 Why Iran won’t fire first

10:07 China’s cargo is on board — and $5 gas

11:01 Will Trump drop the blockade?

12:06 Poland’s court fight

13:10 Poland as “Ukraine 2.0”

14:09 London as headquarters

15:21 Attacks off Benghazi and in the Baltic

17:28 Kara-Murza’s “three days” for the Kremlin

20:41 “They are preparing something”

22:04 The Joint Expeditionary Force

23:36 Drones, Latvia and the UK

24:41 Kerch before Shenzhen: a U.S. role?

26:17 “The Crown is under pressure”

27:46 If not Trump, who?

27:58 Who has Trump’s ear? The “whisperers” cable

29:16 Who surrounds Trump now

31:52 Treasury clearing and London

35:35 “Something absolutely spectacular”

37:44 Russia, Iran — then China

38:32 Pax Silica and the petrodollar

40:33 A gold “financial coup”?

43:19 Russiagate’s British cast

47:33 “Foreign nationals”

48:37 King Faisal: said “lower,” meant “raise”?

50:10 Every president’s pet war

53:23 The end of the forever-war era

54:05 A multipolar world



SOURCES & NOTES

• The “40,000 deaths” figure Krainer cites comes from Weisbrot & Sachs, “Economic Sanctions as Collective Punishment: The Case of Venezuela” (CEPR, April 2019). It concerns Venezuela, not Iran.

• Joint Expeditionary Force: UK-led, 10 nations, established 2014 (UK Ministry of Defence).

• Sir Kim Darroch cables: leaked July 2019 (Mail on Sunday), followed by his resignation.

• Allegations about named individuals are the guest’s views and have not been independently verified by Transition Protocol.

#Iran #StraitOfHormuz #Blockade #Trump #AlexKrainer #China #Geopolitics #KerchBridge