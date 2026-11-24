Will Trump sink the freighters? Iran plans to break the blockade with cargo, not missiles, and China’s cargo is on board.
05:45 Iran’s plan to run the blockade
10:07 China’s cargo and $5 gas: “completely on Trump”
27:58 The leaked UK cable on Trump’s “whisperers”
In this conversation, recorded in Monaco on 23 November 2026, analyst Alex Krainer joins Zulfiqar Ali to explain:
• Why Iran chose a non-violent blockade run, and what it denies Washington
• What a single sinking would do to oil, diesel and US gasoline prices
• Why Krainer believes Poland is being prepared as “Ukraine 2.0”
• What Vladimir Kara-Murza told MPs about how Russian governments fall
• Who has Trump’s ear: the 2019 Darroch cable on “flooding the zone” with “Trump whisperers”
• Why Krainer says the Kerch strike on the eve of the Shenzhen summit was meant to corner Trump (U.S. role? He says “apparent involvement”)
• Host Zulfiqar Ali’s first-hand account of the U.S. Treasury visit to King Faisal: said “lower,” meant “raise”?
CHAPTERS
00:00 Cold open: Iran’s dare
00:42 Monaco, Monday 23 November
01:40 A month of historic events
02:14 “Yalta 2” in Shenzhen — and Trump’s ship
02:54 Two systems of governance
03:32 The Economist’s “axis of malice”
05:45 Freighters, not missiles: Iran’s plan
06:25 A blockade is an act of war
07:05 How lethal are sanctions?
08:27 Why Iran won’t fire first
10:07 China’s cargo is on board — and $5 gas
11:01 Will Trump drop the blockade?
12:06 Poland’s court fight
13:10 Poland as “Ukraine 2.0”
14:09 London as headquarters
15:21 Attacks off Benghazi and in the Baltic
17:28 Kara-Murza’s “three days” for the Kremlin
20:41 “They are preparing something”
22:04 The Joint Expeditionary Force
23:36 Drones, Latvia and the UK
24:41 Kerch before Shenzhen: a U.S. role?
26:17 “The Crown is under pressure”
27:46 If not Trump, who?
27:58 Who has Trump’s ear? The “whisperers” cable
29:16 Who surrounds Trump now
31:52 Treasury clearing and London
35:35 “Something absolutely spectacular”
37:44 Russia, Iran — then China
38:32 Pax Silica and the petrodollar
40:33 A gold “financial coup”?
43:19 Russiagate’s British cast
47:33 “Foreign nationals”
48:37 King Faisal: said “lower,” meant “raise”?
50:10 Every president’s pet war
53:23 The end of the forever-war era
54:05 A multipolar world
SOURCES & NOTES
• The “40,000 deaths” figure Krainer cites comes from Weisbrot & Sachs, “Economic Sanctions as Collective Punishment: The Case of Venezuela” (CEPR, April 2019). It concerns Venezuela, not Iran.
• Joint Expeditionary Force: UK-led, 10 nations, established 2014 (UK Ministry of Defence).
• Sir Kim Darroch cables: leaked July 2019 (Mail on Sunday), followed by his resignation.
• Allegations about named individuals are the guest’s views and have not been independently verified by Transition Protocol.
#Iran #StraitOfHormuz #Blockade #Trump #AlexKrainer #China #Geopolitics #KerchBridge
Alex Krainer: Iran's Plan to Break Trump's Blockade Without Missiles, and Who Has Trump's Ear
Will Trump sink the freighters? Iran plans to break the blockade with cargo, not missiles, and China’s cargo is on board.