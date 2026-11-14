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Alex Krainer: “He Has No Weaponry” — Tehran’s Reported Verdict on Trump, and Iran’s $35 Trillion Prize

Why can’t the West leave Iran alone? Alex Krainer follows the money: an estimated $35 trillion in resources. Plus Kissinger’s oil message to King Faisal.
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Transition Protocol

Iran’s top officials met in the Supreme Leader’s office and concluded Trump “has no weaponry” to strike again, per Zulfiqar Ali’s sources — as Putin spent 95 minutes on the phone with Iran’s security chief and, the host says, sent his own jet to fly him past Mossad. Plus: the host was in the room when Kissinger told King Faisal to raise the price of oil. Alex Krainer on why the war was never on the ballot.
— 13:32 “Increase the price”: Kissinger’s oil message to King Faisal, from the host who was there.
— 15:01 Inside the Supreme Leader’s office: why the US hasn’t struck again, per our host’s sources.
— 16:06 Putin’s 95-minute call and the jet sent for Iran’s security chief, per the host’s sources.
What you’ll learn: why Krainer says no election ends this war · what Iran’s resources are worth, by his math and by the published estimate · what Tehran’s leadership concluded about US capacity · what Putin’s meeting with Mohsen Rezaei signals · why closing Iraq’s crossings won’t isolate Iran.
Sourcing note: The meeting in the Supreme Leader’s office, the length of the Putin–Rezaei call, the plane and the S-400 batteries are our host’s own sourcing and cannot be independently verified. Krainer’s $35 trillion is his estimate; the published figure is $27.3 trillion (2016). His $85 trillion figure for Western systemic banks has not been checked. Public record: Putin received Rezaei at the Kremlin on 5 November after a call on 2 November; Iran’s request for S-400s has been reported, no delivery announced. Trump said in October there would be no attack before the midterms and renewed his threat on 1 November. AFP’s sources say Washington is pressing Baghdad to close all but two crossings; Al Sheeb closed on 21 October. Aramco’s headquarters is in Dhahran and was struck on 13–14 October. The 6 November outage at 128 Japanese shinkin banks was an equipment failure, not a cyberattack. Bessent’s “grabbed the wallets” remark was made on 29 May 2026. Pre-election polls found 54–68% saying the war was not worth it.
#Iran #AlexKrainer #IranWar #Iraq #Russia #Midterms2026 #Geopolitics #TransitionProtocol

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