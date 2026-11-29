He helped build the petrodollar. Now Alasdair Macleod says it’s “gone” — and that America “can’t” service $40 trillion.



Zulfiqar Ali asks the question at the heart of the system he says he helped build: if the petrodollar is dead, how does the United States service $40 trillion of debt? Alasdair Macleod — in markets since 1970, now senior advisor to a Swiss physical-gold vault — answers: “We can’t, is the short answer.”



7:51 Saudi Arabia sells US Treasuries first (Macleod)

9:42 “The petrodollar? Gone.”

16:15 18 months for the dollar

26:15 How does the US pay $40 trillion? “We can’t”

42:58 14 supertankers leave Kharg Island for China (host’s sources)

47:44 TP exclusive: Pakistani sources — MBS is in a bunker



What you’ll learn:

• Why Macleod says $45T of foreign-held US assets — $24.5T of it in stocks — is the dollar’s weak point

• What the Hormuz disruption means for Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait as holders of US Treasuries

• Why the Fed may choose the economy over the dollar

• How China, Russia and Iran are protecting their own currencies — and why China could put the yuan on gold

• Why Macleod says only physical gold, not ETF gold, is outside the credit system

#Petrodollar #DollarCollapse #Gold #AlasdairMacleod #Dedollarization #SaudiArabia #China #TransitionProtocol