There is no attack date. Not in any statement, readout or document we could find this week, and not in our own reporting. What the record does show is a leadership preparing openly for war while keeping more diplomatic channels open than the war talk allows. Our reporting says Iran’s contingency planning now covers an Israeli nuclear strike, with the counterstrike aimed at Dimona. Mediators in Doha and Islamabad are still passing paper back and forth. If you hold Gulf war-risk cover, Hormuz charters or overland freight into Iran, the date that matters is not the one in the headlines. It is November 3, and which side of it your exposure sits on.

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