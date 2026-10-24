There is no attack date. Not in any statement, readout or document we could find this week, and not in our own reporting. What the record does show is a leadership preparing openly for war while keeping more diplomatic channels open than the war talk allows. Our reporting says Iran’s contingency planning now covers an Israeli nuclear strike, with the counterstrike aimed at Dimona. Mediators in Doha and Islamabad are still passing paper back and forth. If you hold Gulf war-risk cover, Hormuz charters or overland freight into Iran, the date that matters is not the one in the headlines. It is November 3, and which side of it your exposure sits on.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
Why Tehran’s nuclear red line is narrower than it sounds: “not a speck” of uranium leaves Iran still fits the June framework. The real fight is over what moves first.
Two offers, not one: why Tehran can reject Washington’s draft and still engage the mediators’ package (interest on $6 billion plus an unannounced IAEA visit), and the one announcement that would tell you it’s moving.
Pakistan is the hinge: Munir due in Riyadh on October 24 with Tehran’s message for MBS, the six corridors, and what BADR is and is not.
Nine indicators, ranked, with tripwires and warning times, and the three we would watch first.
Three scenarios either side of November 3, including where our own house is split and why we publish both views.
If you are pricing this: war-risk cover that crosses November 3, the southern Indian Ocean, Japan-bound tankers and a backlog of about 2,000 trucks. Plus today’s ledger: nine items still open.