Bottom line up front

CNN, relayed by Israel Hayom on October 15 and citing anonymous defense officials, reports that the Pentagon has built strike options against Iran’s atomic and energy infrastructure around the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast, the largest conventional bomb in the U.S. inventory. The White House declined to confirm, said President Trump “keeps all options on the table,” and has said there will be no attack before the November 3 midterm elections (The Daily Beast, October 14, citing Axios). Trump says he “called off the raid” after a B-2 departure time was disclosed; he did not date it (Dunya News, October 15). Washington has a date. Its planners have options.

The second clock is in Saudi Arabia, and the war there widened. The coalition downed a cruise missile over Medina province without assigning blame, and Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree denied a launch (AP, October 15). Drones were downed over the Eastern Province and Khamis Mushait, and Houthi missiles struck Aden’s presidential complex, killing two guards (Fox News live blog, October 15). Restraint is being promised in Washington while the map of the Saudi war keeps growing.

Assessment. The center of gravity has moved back to Iran. Strike planning is reported and now public; declared policy is no strike before November 3. We hold that Washington is preparing options rather than deciding, and that Saudi Arabia is losing the defensive contest, both at MODERATE confidence. The open record shows no bomber or tanker movement toward the region and no Iranian missile dispersal or airspace closure. Overall confidence: MODERATE.

How to read this briefing. [CONFIRMED] is established in the public record and you can check it yourself. [SOURCED] is our own reporting from people with direct access. [SINGLE-SOURCE] rests on one highly placed source, is unverified, and is printed as such. The grades qualify those labels: HIGH means strong direct or authoritative support, MODERATE means consequential inference or incomplete corroboration, LOW means substantial uncertainty. Official attribution confirms an official position — it does not establish the true perpetrator of an event.

Where the file stands, on the record

[CONFIRMED] Public or otherwise documented developments that anchor the analysis below.

The strike options. CNN, relayed by Israel Hayom on October 15, reports Pentagon options built around the GBU-43/B against Iranian atomic and energy sites, including the suspected “Pickaxe Mountain” site, to support a strike if Trump resumes action around the midterms. It rests on anonymous officials and establishes planning, not a decision.

The president’s own account. At an Arizona rally on October 14, Trump said leakers “should be shot” after a B-2 departure time was disclosed (Dunya News, October 15). He did not say when the raid was planned or what it targeted. It confirms a called-off operation in his telling, not a date.

The declared timetable. The White House says “we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the midterm elections” and calls an Axios account “false” (The Daily Beast, October 14, citing Axios, October 13). Axios reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth favors resumed strikes and quotes a U.S. official saying Trump told Prime Minister Netanyahu to “go ahead and get ready.” The line is a policy, and it is contested.

Iran’s signals at sea. Iran’s navy reports a tanker ablaze inside its “restricted area” the second such report in about 24 hours, and IRGC naval commander Ali Azmayi says every transit needs permission (Euronews, October 15, citing Mehr). CENTCOM says U.S. and partner forces “control the strait” (Fox News live blog, October 15). Iran’s public threats against U.S. forces and Saudi oil remain conditional on renewed U.S. strikes (The Wall Street Journal, via Iran International, October 13). Each side’s account is a claim.

The Saudi war, counted. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki puts this month’s airport deaths at 17 in Riyadh and three in Abha, and King Khalid International is closed to 2100 GMT on October 17 (Fox News live blog; Gulf News, October 15). The EU postponed its October 24 EU–GCC meeting in Riyadh (AP, October 15). Cutting the other way, the Yemeni army claims 700 Houthi dead in 24 hours, a belligerent figure no one has independently counted.

The diplomacy. Qatari mediators were last reported awaiting Iran’s reply to a U.S. counterproposal (Axios, October 13), with Pakistan also mediating (Middle East Monitor, October 12). No reply was found by cutoff. Oman’s foreign minister held the 8th Pakistan–Oman Joint Ministerial Commission in Islamabad on October 13–14 (APP, October 13); no agenda on Iran was published.

Pakistan and Türkiye. Pakistan test-fired the Fatah-2 ER on October 13, its second missile test in under a week (Radio Pakistan; The Week, October 13). State media call it hypersonic and able to defeat missile defenses; no range or speed was published. Türkiye’s Defense Ministry says the Mecca pact and any deployment under it require parliamentary approval, with no decision on assistance (AP, October 15).

The market. Brent traded at $104.91 at 1157 GMT on October 15 (Fox News live blog). Before the war, about half of India’s crude and 80 percent of its LPG transited Hormuz, with no strategic LPG reserve (Kpler, via Outlook Business, March 1). A price print measures fear and supply together; it does not separate them.

What we could not establish

Each of the following travels with the findings above. A reader who stops at this line should not be misled by what is above it.

Whether a raid was set, and when. Trump says he called off a B-2 raid, and CNN reports that options exist. Neither establishes a date, a target or a bomber now moving. The question was pursued to the limit of permitted research and is not closed.

Who sank GFS Pride, and who fired at Medina. CENTCOM says IRGC fire struck the vessel, which sank under tow; the IRGC had claimed a mine (Gulf News, October 15). Over Medina province the coalition assigned no blame, and the Houthis denied firing. Both accounts stand.

Where the confidence splits. We hold that strike options are being prepared at MODERATE confidence, because the account rests on unnamed officials, and that one will be used before November 3 at LOW. The next question sits between those two grades.

The next question

The next consequential question is how Tehran reads a plan that Washington says it will not use before November 3. A timetable is a policy. A plan in public is a signal, and Iran’s navy is already enforcing its own rules at sea.

Below this line: five key judgments with their weights; our own reporting on how Iran’s leadership reads the U.S. planning and how the Saudi war looks from Riyadh, graded claim by claim against the record in eight rows; six ranked indicators; four weighted scenarios to October 31; the conditions under which we are wrong; what this means for shipping, insurance and Indian energy exposure; and the register of three positions we moved and seven questions we could not close.

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