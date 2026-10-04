A Letter to Our Readers

Dear Reader,

You are on our free list. This letter is not the Security Briefing — that goes only to paid subscribers — but we do not think a free reader should get nothing of substance, so we are going to spend most of it telling you where this crisis actually stands on the established record.

Every item below is public and attributed to a named outlet or a named speaker. Where a claim rests on unnamed officials, we say so. That constraint is deliberate, and it is most of the point.

Where the file stands, on the record

Iran has already fired at a U.S. carrier. CNN and Ynetnews, citing CENTCOM: on September 5 a U.S. carrier and destroyer evaded multiple IRGC ballistic missiles, after which U.S. forces struck three IRGC-linked tankers. It is the best-documented fact in the file, and it is easy to lose beneath the calendar.

The Marines are a second data point. NBC News reported on September 28 that U.S. officials confirmed an Iranian cruise missile injured eight Marines in Hormuz in mid-September. The IRGC also claims it seized a U.S. underwater vehicle. That claim is Iranian, and it is unverified.

Washington has a date. The Washington Post and CBS News report that U.S. officials expect up to three carrier groups and more than 20,000 personnel in theater by late October or November. The President calls renewed strikes after the November 3 midterms “possible.” That is a timetable. It describes a decision someone will make.

On land, the diplomacy has a clock of its own. Reuters reported on September 9 that Pakistan carried a Saudi warning to Tehran, and on September 17 that China asked Tehran to restrain Ansar Allah. On October 2, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Iran’s foreign minister wants the Yemen file settled politically — an exchange of views, not a formal offer — and that the Makkah pact’s defence committee will weigh it in Riyadh next week.

Riyadh is planning a different kind of day. Reuters reported on October 2, citing officials, that Saudi Arabia plans to retake the Red Sea coast and will not discuss a truce while Ansar Allah holds Bab al-Mandab. Restraint is being negotiated in one room while a coastal offensive is being planned in another.

Two things nobody can yet tell you. Whether Iran can hit a moving ship with a ballistic missile: an IRGC adviser claimed the capability on October 1, and no independent evidence supports it. And who struck Madinah on September 29: the Saudi-led coalition says Ansar Allah, the group denies it, and both accounts stand.

That is the honest state of play, and you can check every line of it yourself. What it does not give you is the part that is hard to get.

What the briefing does with it

Every item in the briefing is marked at its true weight: what is established in the public record, what comes from our own reporting, and what rests on a single highly placed source and remains unverified. Nothing moves up a category because it would read better there.

This edition opens a new line of our own reporting on what Tehran wants in Yemen and where Pakistan stands, and it grades that reporting claim by claim against the record — including the places where the two part company, and the claims we have marked down this week. The briefing then does the thing this letter cannot. It ranks six indicators by decision value, weighs four scenarios through November 2, names the conditions under which we are wrong, and prints the five questions we pursued and could not close.

How we work, in three lines

Research is confined to the assigned questions — no adjacent paths, no circular analysis, no dead ends. There is a hard two-attempt limit on any line of inquiry: after the second attempt we drop it, log it as an evidence gap, and move on rather than chase our own tail. And we do not state as fact what cannot be independently verified, whatever it would do for the traffic.

What it costs, and what it funds

Transition Protocol has no advertisers, no sponsors and no parent network. Paid subscriptions are the entire budget, which is what allows the briefing to mark a claim as unverified instead of finding a way to run it. Membership is $5 a month or $60 a year. If you would rather stay on the free list, stay — you will keep getting our public work and letters like this one.

We will not manufacture urgency to move you. There is quite enough of that in this story already.

With thanks for reading,

The Transition Protocol Team

P.S. If one line above is worth carrying into the week, make it this one: a date describes a decision someone will make. Washington’s is November 3. Tehran’s September 5 missiles describe one it has already shown it will.