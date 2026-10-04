Dear Subscriber,

Two stories met on the same calendar this week. On September 5 Iran fired ballistic missiles at a U.S. carrier and destroyer. On October 2 Pakistan’s deputy prime minister said Iran’s foreign minister wants the Yemen file settled politically, and Reuters reported that Riyadh plans to retake the Red Sea coast. Your briefing for October 3 accompanies this letter. It opens a new line of our own reporting on what Tehran wants in Yemen, and it tells you where that reporting parts company with the public record.

We want to be precise about what it contains, because this is an edition in which two of our own positions moved.

What we can tell you, and at what weight

The briefing carries the same three labels it has always carried. [CONFIRMED] is established in the public record and you can check it yourself. [SOURCED] is our own reporting from people with direct access. [SINGLE-SOURCE] rests on one highly placed source, is unverified, and is printed as such.