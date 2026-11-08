A Deal or a “Suicide Mission”? Iran’s Reported Warning to Trump via Putin | Larry Johnson

Iran reportedly warned Trump through Putin that another strike would be a “suicide mission” — and a source with the delegation says Khamenei was on the line. Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson weighs the deal against the strike.

— 00:13 The warning, in the words a member of Mohsen Rezaei’s delegation gave our host.

— 02:26 The deal Larry Johnson thinks Moscow and Tehran offered Trump — and why Vance would take it.

— 10:51 No second February 28: two US carriers in range; the third, Johnson says, is still in Singapore.

— 13:26 2 years, maybe 5: how long Johnson expects diesel and jet-fuel shortages to last, even if Trump holds fire.

What you’ll learn: what Iran reportedly told Trump through Putin · who was listening during the three-hour Kremlin meeting · why Larry Johnson thinks Vance would take the deal and Trump might not — “He doesn’t believe in gravity” · why the US cannot repeat its opening strike · what the fuel shortage costs either way.

Sourcing note: The warning’s wording, the Supreme Leader’s live line, the meeting’s length and the Russian plane come from our host’s source with the delegation and cannot be independently verified. The deal, the carrier limits and the fuel forecast are Larry Johnson’s analysis. Public record: Putin and Rezaei spoke by phone on 2 November and met at the Kremlin on 5 November, where Rezaei delivered a message from Mojtaba Khamenei whose contents were not disclosed; Rezaei said Putin called the war unjust and offered help to end it; Iranian media reported no new military commitments. Vance wrote on 4 November that “the reason we lost is the war”; Trump called that “largely true” and stood by the war. Two US carriers are in the region; the Theodore Roosevelt is due by the end of November. The IEA expects diesel to stay tight well into 2027. Limited US “defensive” strikes near Qeshm on 2–3 November preceded this recording. Mohsen Rezaei is secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.#Iran #Putin #Trump #Vance #Russia #IranWar #LarryJohnson #TransitionProtocol