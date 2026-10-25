Transition Protocol

If War Comes: 14 Russian Planes and a Pakistani Pledge
Tehran says the Pakistani channel is still open. What it sent through it was a closed door, and what is moving toward Iran and Pakistan is freight no…
  Transition Protocol
Pepe Escobar:14 Russian Planes, WHAT’S INSIDE?Pakistan’s Wartime Supply,ONLY 2 MEN GHALIBAF + REZAEI
Pepe Escobar’s Russian contacts count 14 Ilyushin cargo flights into Iran — contents unknown.
  Transition Protocol
42:50
The Iran Strike Plan Is Dated After November 3
Evacuations, an oil spike and Russian flights read like a weekend countdown. The record ties most of them to Saudi Arabia's war and dates the plan in…
  Transition Protocol
Larry Johnson: Russian Arms In, Diplomats Out? Kill Iran’s Leaders—Who Stops 31 Commanders?
Netanyahu says Iran’s leaders must go.
  Transition Protocol
30:58
A War Footing Is Not a Countdown
Iran's leadership is openly preparing for war, yet no record names an attack date, and Tehran sits in more mediation channels than the war talk allows.
  Transition Protocol
What Would Iran Do If Israel Used Nuclear Weapons?
#Iran #Israel #Dimona #PepeEscobar #Russia #UAE #Khamenei #TransitionProtocol
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1:18
Abu Dhabi’s Protection Money — Who’s Really Getting Paid?
#Iran #Israel #Dimona #PepeEscobar #Russia #UAE #Khamenei #TransitionProtocol
  Transition Protocol
1:00
14 Russian Cargo Flights to Iran — What Arrived After Lavrov Left?
#Iran #Israel #Dimona #PepeEscobar #Russia #UAE #Khamenei #TransitionProtocol
  Transition Protocol
0:57
Pepe Escobar: Source Says - Iran Approved Dimona Strike If Israel Goes Nuclear
A source inside the room.
  Transition Protocol
36:15
Munir Got the Meeting. The Terms Did Not Move.
Pakistan's army chief reached every senior figure in Tehran. The answer he carried back collides with Washington's reported terms on one item: the…
  Transition Protocol
Pravin:Trump’s $6B Offer Netanyahu Beyond His Control, Iran Threatens Gulf Lifelines,IRAN’S WARNING
Trump offered Iran $6 billion to reopen Hormuz, and, Pravin Sawhney says, conceded he has no control over Netanyahu.
  Transition Protocol
43:47
The Evacuation Points at Yemen, Not Iran
Washington ordered staff and families out of Saudi Arabia, and only Saudi Arabia. The officials name the Houthis, and the case for an Iran strike rests…
  Transition Protocol
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