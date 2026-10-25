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If War Comes: 14 Russian Planes and a Pakistani Pledge
Tehran says the Pakistani channel is still open. What it sent through it was a closed door, and what is moving toward Iran and Pakistan is freight no…
24 hrs ago
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Transition Protocol
21
9
Pepe Escobar:14 Russian Planes, WHAT’S INSIDE?Pakistan’s Wartime Supply,ONLY 2 MEN GHALIBAF + REZAEI
Pepe Escobar’s Russian contacts count 14 Ilyushin cargo flights into Iran — contents unknown.
Oct 25
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Transition Protocol
96
5
15
42:50
The Iran Strike Plan Is Dated After November 3
Evacuations, an oil spike and Russian flights read like a weekend countdown. The record ties most of them to Saudi Arabia's war and dates the plan in…
Oct 25
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Transition Protocol
23
6
Larry Johnson: Russian Arms In, Diplomats Out? Kill Iran’s Leaders—Who Stops 31 Commanders?
Netanyahu says Iran’s leaders must go.
Oct 24
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Transition Protocol
120
1
22
30:58
A War Footing Is Not a Countdown
Iran's leadership is openly preparing for war, yet no record names an attack date, and Tehran sits in more mediation channels than the war talk allows.
Oct 24
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Transition Protocol
19
5
What Would Iran Do If Israel Used Nuclear Weapons?
#Iran #Israel #Dimona #PepeEscobar #Russia #UAE #Khamenei #TransitionProtocol
Oct 23
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Transition Protocol
31
2
8
1:18
Abu Dhabi’s Protection Money — Who’s Really Getting Paid?
#Iran #Israel #Dimona #PepeEscobar #Russia #UAE #Khamenei #TransitionProtocol
Oct 23
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Transition Protocol
9
2
1:00
14 Russian Cargo Flights to Iran — What Arrived After Lavrov Left?
#Iran #Israel #Dimona #PepeEscobar #Russia #UAE #Khamenei #TransitionProtocol
Oct 23
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Transition Protocol
13
2
0:57
Pepe Escobar: Source Says - Iran Approved Dimona Strike If Israel Goes Nuclear
A source inside the room.
Oct 23
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Transition Protocol
139
12
27
36:15
Munir Got the Meeting. The Terms Did Not Move.
Pakistan's army chief reached every senior figure in Tehran. The answer he carried back collides with Washington's reported terms on one item: the…
Oct 23
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Transition Protocol
19
8
Pravin:Trump’s $6B Offer Netanyahu Beyond His Control, Iran Threatens Gulf Lifelines,IRAN’S WARNING
Trump offered Iran $6 billion to reopen Hormuz, and, Pravin Sawhney says, conceded he has no control over Netanyahu.
Oct 22
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Transition Protocol
100
1
21
43:47
The Evacuation Points at Yemen, Not Iran
Washington ordered staff and families out of Saudi Arabia, and only Saudi Arabia. The officials name the Houthis, and the case for an Iran strike rests…
Oct 22
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Transition Protocol
21
9
© 2026 Zulfiqar Ali
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